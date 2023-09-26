Grocery store worker sent bomb threat to co-workers, TX cops say. ‘I hope you all die’

An employee at an H-E-B is accused of threatening to kill her co-workers and bomb the store where she worked, according to Texas police and news reports.

Maria Martinez, 20, used TextNow to anonymously send threatening text messages to her fellow workers at the grocery store in San Antonio, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by KENS.

Workers at the store told police Sept. 20 they received a text stating a bomb would go off at 10 a.m. that day, WOAI reported, citing court records.

“Get ready to be raped and killed today at work,” read one of the texts, according to MySanAntonio.com. “Show up at work today, the bomb is ready.”

“You all better be here at H-E-B right now,” another text on Sept. 22 read, KENS reported. “You all will die. I hate you all.”

Martinez initially told officers she also received the texts, but investigators tracked down the IP address to Martinez’s phone provider and home address, police said, according to WOAI.

It’s unclear if Martinez planned to act on her threats. Officers did not state a motive.

Martinez was charged with terroristic threatening, according to court records, which also show she has been released from jail on a $50,000 bond.

Grocery store employee fatally shot while petting customer’s dog, Texas cops say

Man tracks down and kills 3 men after dispute at Florida store, then calls 911, cops say

Grocery store worker is killed when ex-husband shoots her and himself, Ohio cops say