Which Grocery Stores Accept SNAP EBT for Online Orders?

Americans who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits have no shortage of food stores to choose from. Most major grocery chains accept SNAP payments using an electronic benefits transfer card, as do specialty grocers such as Trader Joe’s and big-box chains like Walmart and Target.

Now you also have a much wider list of online options, thanks to an expanded online purchasing pilot program run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service. Today, 48 states and the District of Columbia let you use your EBT card to pay for online orders, according to the USDA. As of March 2022, Alaska and Montana are the only states that have not enrolled in the pilot.

The Cheapism website lists more than 70 retailers that accept EBT cards for online orders, including grocery chains, e-retailers like Amazon and online delivery platforms like Instacart.

Here’s a look at some of the grocery stores and other retailers that accept SNAP EBT cards for online orders. Keep in mind that certain individual locations might not participate in the online EBT program even if the chain does, so check with your local store. For chains that operate in multiple states, only states where stores participate are listed.

Large National/Regional Chains

Walmart

Aldi

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Food Lion

Kroger

Publix

Safeway/Albertsons/Vons

ShopRite

Stop & Shop

Hy-Vee

H-E-B

Smaller Chains and Independents

7-Eleven Hawaii

A&J Market (Washington State)

Brookshire’s/Super 1 Foods/Spring Market (Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas)

Bratchers Market (Missouri)

Buche Foods (South Dakota)

The Cameron Market/Sliced Bread Market/Sweet Springs Market (Missouri)

Capri IGA (Illinois)

Carli C’s IGA (North Carolina)

City Market (Arkansas)

Compare Foods (North Carolina)

County Market (Illinois)

(Doc’s) Country Mart/Apple Market (Oklahoma)

Country Mart (Kansas, Missouri)

Daily Table (Massachusetts)

Earth Fare (Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia)

Fairplay Foods (Illinois)

FireLake Discount Foods (Oklahoma)

Food 4 Less/Rancho San Miguel Markets (Northern California)

Food Bazaar (New York)

FreshDirect (New York)

The Fresh Grocer ( New Jersey, Pennsylvania)

Giant Eagle (Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia)

Giant Food (Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, D.C.)

Hannaford Supermarkets (Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York)

Harps Food Store (Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma)

Hays Supermarket (Missouri, Arkansas)

H.G. Hill Food Store (Tennessee)

Homeland Food Stores/United Supermarkets/Cash Saver (Oklahoma, Texas)

Hugo’s Family Marketplace (North Dakota, Minnesota)

Joe V’s Smart Shop (Texas)

Little Giant Farmer’s Market (Georgia)

Manhattan Fruit Market (New York City)

Marino’s Market (Alabama)

Martin’s Super Markets (Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia)

Mt. Plymouth Fresh Market (Florida)

New Pioneer Food Co-op (Iowa)

Piggly Wiggly (Georgia, Alabama)

Ptacek’s IGA (Wisconsin)

Price Cutter (Missouri)

Price Rite (New Hampshire)

Reasor’s (Oklahoma)

Roth’s Fresh Markets (Oregon)

Save Mart (California, Nevada)

Schnucks/Eatwell (Missouri)

Sooner Foods (Oklahoma)

St. Marys Galaxy Food Center (West Virginia)

Strack & Van Til (Indiana)

Super Foodtown (New Jersey, New York)

Superlo Foods (Tennessee, Mississippi)

Supermercados El Güero (Illinois)

Tops Friendly Markets (New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont)

Town & Country Market (Indiana)

Warehouse Market (Oklahoma)

Weis Markets (West Virginia)

Woods Supermarket (Missouri)

Wright’s Market (Alabama)

The USDA recommends visiting your local retailer’s website to find out whether grocery delivery is available for your location.

