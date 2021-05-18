These grocery stores have dropped mask mandates for fully vaccinated shoppers

1 / 2

These grocery stores have dropped mask mandates for fully vaccinated shoppers

Kerry Breen
·4 min read

Following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), several major grocery chains have dropped their mask requirements for vaccinated shoppers.

The CDC announced on May 14 that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks or social distance indoors. While the announcement was met with some confusion, many people, including CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, see it as the start of a "moment where we can get back to some semblance of normalcy."

People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they receive their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after receiving their first and only dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Some areas are still keeping mask mandates in place, despite the CDC announcement. Store policies may vary based on state and local guidance.

Aldi

Aldi said that after "careful review" of the new guidelines from the CDC and "thoughtful discussions with teams across our organization," they would no longer require masks or face coverings for fully vaccinated shoppers, unless required by state or local jurisdictions, as of May 18. Unvaccinated customers will still be required to wear masks, and on May 26, fully vaccinated store employees will no longer be required to wear masks.

Related: Since the CDC's announcement Thursday, companies around the country have made updates to their mask policies.

BJ's Wholesale Club

After the CDC announced that fully vaccinated people did not need to wear masks indoors, BJ's said that they would adapt that policy across their stores, except for in places with local or state mandates that require mask-wearing. On May 15, mask mandates for shoppers were lifted, and on May 18, the mandate was lifted for vaccinated employees.

The store did note that people in the chain's optical departments would still need to wear masks, because that area of the store is considered a "healthcare setting."

Costco

Costco announced on May 14 that fully vaccinated shoppers did not need to wear masks in their stores in areas that do not have mask mandates. The company said in a press release that they "will not require proof of vaccination" but asks "for members' responsible and respectful cooperation with this revised policy."

Customers in some areas of the store, including the pharmacy, optical and hearing aid departments, will still have to wear masks, because those are considered health care settings.

Related: The video appears to show the confusion surrounding state mandates, store requirements and the new CDC guidance surrounding mask-wearing.

CVS

CVS Pharmacy said on May 17 that they would adapt the new CDC guidance and would not require fully vaccinated customers to wear masks in stores unless other state or local mandates are in place. Employees will still be required to wear masks, and customers who are not fully vaccinated have been asked to continue wearing their masks.

"Health, safety and science will continue to drive our decision-making process," said the company in a press release.

Publix

Publix said that fully vaccinated individuals inside their stores do not have to wear masks unless required by a state or local mandate. Shoppers who are not fully vaccinated will still be "required to use face coverings over their nose and mouths" while shopping.

Masks or face coverings will also be optional for fully vaccinated store employees.

Sam's Club

Sam's Club announced on May 14 that they would no longer require fully vaccinated employees or shoppers to wear face masks, unless other local or state mandates are in place. The store said that they were "reviewing whether masks may still be required for certain job codes for health and sanitation purposes."

Sprouts

Sprouts Farmer's Market announced that as of May 12, they would not require customers to wear masks unless they are in an area with state or local mask mandates. In areas where masks are still required, customers can also choose to wear a face shield, whether or not they have been vaccinated. Unvaccinated shoppers are "strongly" encouraged to wear a face covering while shopping.

Target

Target announced that fully vaccinated shoppers and employees would not have to wear masks in stores except where required by local or state ordinances. People who are not yet vaccinated are "strongly recommended" to continue wearing face coverings.

Related: The decision was guided by scientific evidence that the vaccines have played a major role in curbing both infections and transmission of the virus.

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's was the first store to drop its mask rules for vaccinated shoppers, announcing on May 14 that fully vaccinated shoppers do not have to wear masks unless there are state or local mandates in place.

"We encourage customers to follow the guidance of health officials, including, as appropriate, CDC guidelines that advise customers who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks while shopping," said Trader Joe's on its website.

Walmart

Walmart said on May 14 that fully vaccinated employees or shoppers would not have to wear masks, unless state or local mandates are in place. The store may still require some employees to wear masks depending on their work responsibilities.

Related:

Recommended Stories

  • Mask mandate: These retailers will now let you shop without a mask

    Target, Costco and others are wasting no time in telling customers they could shop their stores without a mask following new guidelines from the CDC.

  • EXPLAINER: Do I still have to wear a mask? What about kids?

    The government's new guidance on masks for vaccinated people has left some Americans confused and sent businesses and states scrambling to adjust their rules. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week said people who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask indoors or outdoors and can stop social distancing in most places. Fully vaccinated means two weeks after the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, or two weeks after the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

  • Everything coming and going on Hulu in June 2021

    If you’re looking for great movies to watch as you avoid the heat this summer, Hulu has you covered. Coming to the streaming service in June are 50/50, The Dark Knight, Ordinary People, Slumdog Millionaire, and Young Adult. There are also a few big originals dropping in June, including the movie False Positive, which stars …

  • Henry Cavill Defended His Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Against Instagram Trolls

    "It's becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed."

  • To Stop Food Waste, We Need to Confront Our Food Anxiety

    Finding solutions starts with understanding the problem.

  • Coronavirus variant that first appeared in India arrives in the US. Here's what to know.

    Experts say the India variant probably will not cause great harm in the U.S. because of high vaccination rates, but they are watching it.

  • Chrome now uses Duplex to fix your stolen passwords

    Google announced a new feature for its Chrome browser today that alerts you when one of your passwords has been compromised and then helps you automatically change your password with the help of... wait for it... Google's Duplex technology. This new feature will start to roll out slowly to Chrome users on Android in the U.S. soon (with other countries following later), assuming they use Chrome's password-syncing feature. As a Google spokesperson told us, "the feature will initially work on a small number of apps and websites, including Twitter, but will expand to additional sites in the future."

  • 15 countries where vaccinated travelers can skip tricky entry rules

    From the cobblestone streets of Greece to the sandy beaches of Belize, traveling to these countries is easier for fully vaccinated visitors.

  • Shawn Johnson's Husband Experiences "Pregnancy" in Viral TikTok

    The hilarious viral TikToks show just how uncomfortable pregnancy can be.

  • FAA proposes $52,500 fine against unruly passenger

    An unruly passenger on a Delta flight in December is now facing the largest proposed fine from the Federal Aviation Administration this year -- a whopping $52,500. According to the agency, the passenger tried to open the cockpit door on the flight from Honolulu to Seattle before striking a flight attendant in the face and pushing them to the floor. Flight attendants and another passenger on the flight managed to place plastic handcuffs on the unruly passenger, but he later freed himself and managed to hit the flight attendant in the face a second time.

  • A 280-square-foot tiny house in Tokyo that's made of boxes stacked together maximizes space with a rooftop terrace and high ceilings

    UNEMORI ARCHITECTS, a studio based in Japan, maximized the 280-square-foot vacant plot by interlinking wooden boxes and wrapping them in steel.

  • Biden floors electric Ford F-150 in test drive: 'This sucker is quick'

    Biden's visit to the Ford plant in Dearborn, Mich., culminated in a test drive of one of the company's electric truck prototypes. He was impressed.

  • Miss Mexico Andrea Meza talks winning Miss Universe, her software engineering degree and more

    The world finally has a new Miss Universe after the pageant was delayed for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was crowned the winner at the show Sunday night. The ceremony took place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida and was hosted by former Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo and Mario Lopez.

  • Nearly 60 House Democrats Warn Against Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

    As Senate Republicans were preparing to deliver their updated proposal to the White House Tuesday, a group of nearly 60 House Democrats was pushing party leaders to avoid scaling back the size and scope of any infrastructure legislation. In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) obtained by ABC News, the Democrats said that achieving legislative priorities should come before bipartisanship. “While bipartisan support is welcome, the pursuit of Republican votes cannot come at the expense of limiting the scope of popular investments,” they wrote. The signatories were led by Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA). “On a host of priorities that can be delivered by this Congress, the trade-offs for Republican votes are stark. We ask that you work with the White House to prioritize transformative legislation that our voters were promised, which may require reforming or even eliminating the Senate filibuster as well as wielding the full powers available of the presidency, vice presidency, and relevant federal agencies to achieve these goals.” The letter urged lawmakers to "pursue a larger up-front investment that truly meets this historic moment," calling for a package even larger than Biden has proposed. The Democrats said they “strongly support” Biden’s campaign proposal for some $7 trillion in investments in health, energy, infrastructure and child-care. The group also called for passing their legislation in a single package, even as Biden appears to be open to passing a bipartisan package for physical infrastructure such as roads and bridges and then following up with another package that Democrats could look to pass on their own via the budget reconciliation process. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Lucille Ball's granddaughter on how she is raising breast cancer awareness through her family legacy

    The granddaughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, Julia Arnaz, is using her family's famous name to raise awareness about breast cancer in young adults. The 51-year-old lost her only daughter, 31-year-old Desiree Anzalone, to the disease last fall. Speaking to Page Six, Arnaz explained that her daughter was 25 when she first felt a lump in her breast.

  • Keep Your Yard Mosquito Free with These Easy No-Nonsense Tips

    Don't just stop them from biting. Get them out entirely.

  • Hurry! Amazon is having a massive sale on summer essentials

    Save big on fire pits, grills, hammocks, projectors and more.

  • 12 things professional chefs would never order for takeout

    From creamy pasta dishes and fried food to tacos and ice cream, here are some of the worst dishes to order to go, according to chefs.

  • These 6 countries have produced the most Miss Universe winners

    We rounded up every Miss Universe and figured out which countries have produced the most titleholders since 1952.

  • Changed by pandemic, many workers won't return to old jobs

    Layoffs and lockdowns, combined with enhanced unemployment benefits and stimulus checks, gave many Americans the time and the financial cushion to rethink their careers. Nate Mullins quit his job as a bartender last November after clashing with managers over mask rules and worrying that he would spread the coronavirus to his immune-compromised sister. Mullins’ unemployment checks don’t match what he was making at his Oak Harbor, Washington bar, but they’re enough to get by while he looks for jobs that would provide health care and retirement benefits.