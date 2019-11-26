Whole Foods Will Stay Open on Thanksgiving for Your Last-Minute Shopping

From Good Housekeeping

No matter how much planning and preparation you do for your Thanksgiving meal, there's always going something you forget to buy. Maybe you realize you need more side dishes the day of, discover you ran out of toilet paper an hour before the guests arrive, or for any reason need to get a second whole turkey. Well you're in luck, because these grocery stores will stay open on Thanksgiving to save the day. You might even be able to score a free turkey at some of them if you play your cards right (a.k.a. meet the purchase requirements).

Since every location's hours can change, call your local store before heading out. If you don't have time to leave the house, Amazon Prime members in participating cities can take advantage of free, two-hour delivery available with Prime Now.

And if you'd rather have someone else do the cooking, these restaurants and fast food joints will also be open for you too, just in case. Just note that exact hours and locations are subject to change as we approach Thanksgiving (which falls on November 28), but here's what we know for now.

Grocery Stores Open on Thanksgiving

Grocery Stores Closed on Thanksgiving

Aldi

BJ's Wholesale Club

Costco

Publix

Sam's Club

Trader Joe's

