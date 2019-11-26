Whole Foods Will Stay Open on Thanksgiving for Your Last-Minute Shopping

No matter how much planning and preparation you do for your Thanksgiving meal, there's always going something you forget to buy. Maybe you realize you need more side dishes the day of, discover you ran out of toilet paper an hour before the guests arrive, or for any reason need to get a second whole turkey. Well you're in luck, because these grocery stores will stay open on Thanksgiving to save the day. You might even be able to score a free turkey at some of them if you play your cards right (a.k.a. meet the purchase requirements).
Since every location's hours can change, call your local store before heading out. If you don't have time to leave the house, Amazon Prime members in participating cities can take advantage of free, two-hour delivery available with Prime Now.
And if you'd rather have someone else do the cooking, these restaurants and fast food joints will also be open for you too, just in case. Just note that exact hours and locations are subject to change as we approach Thanksgiving (which falls on November 28), but here's what we know for now.
Grocery Stores Open on Thanksgiving
- ACME: Typically open on Thanksgiving, but hours may very depending on location.
- Albertsons: Select stores should be open from 6 a.m. until at least 10 p.m.
- Cub Foods: The stores typically stay open 24/7, and you can even pre-order your Thanksgiving dinner for pickup or delivery.
- Fairway: In the past, stores have followed normal business hours (until 11 p.m. for most locations).
- Food4Less: Hours start at 6 a.m. and end at midnight all year long.
- The Fresh Market: Stores were open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m last year.
- Hannaford: Stores have opened at either 6 a.m. or 7 a.m. and close at 3 p.m in past years.
- Kroger: Most stores normally open around 6 a.m. and close around midnight.
- Ralphs: Locations typically open as early as 5 a.m. and close at midnight.
- Safeway: Most stores usually stay open from 6 a.m. until midnight.
- Save Mart: Past Thanksgivings, stores were open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Shaw's: Many stores are normally open between 7 a.m. and midnight.
- ShopRite: Hours are usually from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sprouts Farmers Market: The markets usually operate from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Stop & Shop: Last year, stores closed at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
- Target: In the past, locations have opened at 5 p.m. on the holiday.
- Vons: Many stores are usually open 6 a.m. to midnight, if not 24 hours a day.
- Walmart: Stores usually open their doors at 6 p.m.
- Wegmans: Stores will stay open until 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving, with the exception of locations in Massachusetts — which will remain closed.
- Whole Foods: All stores will be open this year, but customers are advised to check the website for specific hours closer to the actual date.
- Winn-Dixie: Select stores are also usually open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Grocery Stores Closed on Thanksgiving
- Aldi
- BJ's Wholesale Club
- Costco
- Publix
- Sam's Club
- Trader Joe's
