What grocery stores are open on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day? See hours in Columbus
With New Year's Day approaching, many grocery stores and shopping centers in Columbus adjust their hours — and some close completely.
Many, however, also have unmodified schedules or simply limit some services. Here's a list of what to expect with holiday hours at grocery stores in Columbus:
ALDI: Stores are closed on New Year's Day
Big Lots: Expect regular hours
Costco: Open New Year's Eve from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed New Year's Day.
CVS: Stores will be open, although hours may vary.
Dollar General: Regular hours
Dollar Tree: Regular hours
Family Dollar: Regular hours
Giant Eagle: Locations (including Market District) will be open until 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve; until 5 p.m. on New Year's Day.
Kroger: Expect normal hours on both NYE and New Year's Day
Meijer: Regular hours for both days, although pickup and home delivery are only available until 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve.
Sam's Club: Open until 6 p.m. New Year's Eve, closed New Year's Day.
Target: Regular store hours on NYE and New Year's Day
Walgreens: Closed New Year's Day.
Walmart: Open for normal hours.
Whole Foods: Stores are open under potentially modified hours. Check with location.
