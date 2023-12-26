What grocery stores are open on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day? See hours in Columbus

A man exits Costco with a full grocery cart Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in Timnath, Colorado.

With New Year's Day approaching, many grocery stores and shopping centers in Columbus adjust their hours — and some close completely.

Many, however, also have unmodified schedules or simply limit some services. Here's a list of what to expect with holiday hours at grocery stores in Columbus:

ALDI: Stores are closed on New Year's Day

Big Lots: Expect regular hours

Costco: Open New Year's Eve from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed New Year's Day.

CVS: Stores will be open, although hours may vary.

Dollar General: Regular hours

Dollar Tree: Regular hours

Family Dollar: Regular hours

Giant Eagle: Locations (including Market District) will be open until 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve; until 5 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Kroger: Expect normal hours on both NYE and New Year's Day

Meijer: Regular hours for both days, although pickup and home delivery are only available until 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Sam's Club: Open until 6 p.m. New Year's Eve, closed New Year's Day.

Target: Regular store hours on NYE and New Year's Day

Walgreens: Closed New Year's Day.

Walmart: Open for normal hours.

Whole Foods: Stores are open under potentially modified hours. Check with location.

