Which grocery stores in the Triangle are open on Christmas Eve + Day? Here’s a list.

Here’s what to know about which grocery stores and pharmacies will be closed or operating under limited hours for the Christmas holiday:

Which grocery stores are closed on Christmas Day?

These grocery stores will be closed all day on Christmas Day:

Costco

Target

Walmart

Publix

Food Lion

Whole Foods

Lowe’s Foods

Lidl

Fresh Market

Wegmans

Sprouts

Trader Joe’s

Aldi

Harris Teeter

Which stores are open on Christmas Day?

These stores will have adjusted hours for Christmas Day (Monday):

Walgreens — which is primarily a drugstore but sells some staples like milk, eggs, bread and canned goods — will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Day.

Harris Teeter, based in Matthews, will have limited hours on Thanksgiving Day.

What are grocery stores hours on Christmas Eve?

These grocery stores will have adjusted hours for Christmas Eve (Sunday):

Walmart : Stores close 6 p.m.

Publix : Stores close 7 p.m.

Costco : Stores will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Target : Stores close 8 p.m.

Food Lion : Stores close 6 p.m.

Whole Foods : Stores are open, but operating hours vary based on location.

Lowes Foods : Stores close 6 p.m.

Lidl : Stores close 7 p.m.

Fresh Market : Stores will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wegmans : Stores close 6 p.m.

Sprouts : Stores will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Trader Joe’s : Stores close 5 p.m.

Aldi : Stores close 4 p.m.

Harris Teeter: Stores close 7 p.m.

Lidl grocery stores will have limited hours over the holidays.

Are pharmacies open on Christmas?

CVS: Many locations will be open regular hours, and all 24-hour locations will remain open all day. There are three 24-hour locations in Raleigh, located on Capital Boulevard, New Bern Avenue and Landmark Drive. Search at cvs.com/store-locator.

Walgreens: Most stores will adjust their hours to be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 24-hour locations will remain open all day. There are three 24-hour locations in and near the Triangle, located in Durham, Clayton and Fuquay-Varina. Search at walgreens.com/storelocator.

Only a few days until Christmas! Here are updated shopping hours for Triangle stores

See photos of the winning creations in Cary’s annual gingerbread house contest

This Raleigh shop has one of the best cups of hot chocolate in the nation, says Yelp