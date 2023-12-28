Are grocery stores in the Triangle open or closed New Year’s Eve + Day? Here’s a list

Here’s what to know about which grocery stores and pharmacies will be closed or operating under limited hours for the New Year’s holiday:

Which grocery stores are closed on New Year’s Day?

These grocery stores will be closed all day on New Year’s Day:

Costco

Lidl

Trader Joe’s

Aldi

Which grocery stores are open on New Year’s Day?

These grocery stores will be open New Year’s Day (Monday), though some will have adjusted hours:

Walmart : Stores are open regular hours.

Publix : Stores are open, but operating hours vary based on location.

Target : Stores are open regular hours.

Food Lion : Stores are open regular hours.

Lowes Foods : Stores are open regular hours.

Fresh Market : Stores are open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wegmans : Stores are open regular hours.

Sprouts : Stores are open regular hours.

Harris Teeter: Stores are open regular hours.

Lidl grocery store.

Which grocery stores are open on New Year’s Eve?

These grocery stores will be open New Year’s Eve (Sunday), though some will have adjusted hours:

Walmart : Stores are open regular hours.

Publix : Stores will close 9 p.m.

Costco : Stores will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Target : Most stores will close 9 p.m.

Food Lion : Stores are open regular hours.

Lowes Foods : Stores are open regular hours.

Lidl : Stores will close 7 p.m.

Fresh Market : Stores close 8 p.m.

Wegmans : Stores close 8 p.m.

Sprouts : Stores close 8 p.m.

Trader Joe’s : Stores close 5 p.m.

Aldi : Stores close 7 p.m.

Harris Teeter: Stores open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Harris Teeter, based in Matthews, will have limited hours on Thanksgiving Day.

Are pharmacies open on New Year’s Day?

CVS: Many locations will be open regular hours. All 24-hour locations will remain open all day, and there are three 24-hour locations in Raleigh, located on Capital Boulevard, New Bern Avenue and Landmark Drive. Search at cvs.com/store-locator.

Walgreens: All 24-hour locations will remain open all day, and there are three 24-hour locations in and near the Triangle, located in Durham, Clayton and Fuquay-Varina. Search at walgreens.com/storelocator.

See photos of the winning creations in Cary’s annual gingerbread house contest

Is NC the epicenter of competitive gingerbread? Local ‘gingerfriends’ make the case