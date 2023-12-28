Are grocery stores in the Triangle open or closed New Year’s Eve + Day? Here’s a list
Here’s what to know about which grocery stores and pharmacies will be closed or operating under limited hours for the New Year’s holiday:
Which grocery stores are closed on New Year’s Day?
These grocery stores will be closed all day on New Year’s Day:
Costco
Lidl
Trader Joe’s
Aldi
Which grocery stores are open on New Year’s Day?
These grocery stores will be open New Year’s Day (Monday), though some will have adjusted hours:
Walmart: Stores are open regular hours.
Publix: Stores are open, but operating hours vary based on location.
Target: Stores are open regular hours.
Food Lion: Stores are open regular hours.
Lowes Foods: Stores are open regular hours.
Fresh Market: Stores are open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Wegmans: Stores are open regular hours.
Sprouts: Stores are open regular hours.
Harris Teeter: Stores are open regular hours.
Which grocery stores are open on New Year’s Eve?
These grocery stores will be open New Year’s Eve (Sunday), though some will have adjusted hours:
Walmart: Stores are open regular hours.
Publix: Stores will close 9 p.m.
Costco: Stores will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Target: Most stores will close 9 p.m.
Food Lion: Stores are open regular hours.
Lowes Foods: Stores are open regular hours.
Lidl: Stores will close 7 p.m.
Fresh Market: Stores close 8 p.m.
Wegmans: Stores close 8 p.m.
Sprouts: Stores close 8 p.m.
Trader Joe’s: Stores close 5 p.m.
Aldi: Stores close 7 p.m.
Harris Teeter: Stores open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Are pharmacies open on New Year’s Day?
CVS: Many locations will be open regular hours. All 24-hour locations will remain open all day, and there are three 24-hour locations in Raleigh, located on Capital Boulevard, New Bern Avenue and Landmark Drive. Search at cvs.com/store-locator.
Walgreens: All 24-hour locations will remain open all day, and there are three 24-hour locations in and near the Triangle, located in Durham, Clayton and Fuquay-Varina. Search at walgreens.com/storelocator.
