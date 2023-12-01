Groom in $59 million wedding offered 25 years on charges of shooting at North Texas cops

The groom in a recent $59 million viral wedding has been offered 25 years in prison as part of a plea deal after being indicted on charges of shooting at three North Texas law enforcement officers, according to court records.

Jacob LaGrone, 29, was indicted Aug. 3 on three felony counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, according to Tarrant County court records. He is accused of firing at a Westworth Village police officer and two officers from Westover Hills on March 13.

Westworth Village officials told Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV that officers responded to a home to check out a report of shots fired. When they arrived at the home, “they were fired upon,” the city said.

LaGrone’s indictment states that he knew the officers were public servants and “did use or exhibit a deadly weapon during the commission of the assault, namely, a firearm.”

LaGrone, a Nashville native, married Madelaine Brockway, whose family lives in the Fort Worth area, on Nov. 18 in a wedding that is estimated to have cost $59 million. The ceremony in Paris, France, was dubbed “the wedding of the century” in a TikTok video posted by HMR Designs.

Madelaine Brockway and others extensively documented the five-day celebration on Instagram, which drew widespread attention on social media. The wedding included an overnight stay at the Palace of Versailles, a private lunch at the Chanel Haute Couture Suite and a rehearsal dinner at the Paris Opera House. Pop-rock band Maroon 5 performed at the wedding reception.

The bride’s father, Bob Brockway, owns a group of Mercedes-Benz dealerships in Florida and several homes in the Fort Worth area.

The couple’s wedding registry includes such items as a $12,500 crystal butterfly house, an $860 gravy boat and a $1,450 vase.

Today's top stories:

→ New details in investigation of head-on crash that killed Fort Worth CEO, 2 kids

→ Man stabbed with scissors in fight at Texas Wesleyan University dorm

→ Mark Cuban is doing what he said he never would: Sell the Dallas Mavericks

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.

Jacob LaGrone appeared in court Thursday. The hearing took place behind closed doors, according to WFAA.

If convicted, he faces a life sentence or not more than 99 years or less than five.

The Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office has offered LaGrone a plea deal of 25 years, which he has not yet accepted, according to court records.