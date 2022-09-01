Groom accused of punching guest leaves wedding venue in handcuffs, Ohio cops say

A groom left his wedding venue in handcuffs after being accused of assaulting a party guest, according to Ohio officials.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office sent officers to the wedding venue after receiving a call from local police about a fight at the Kalahari Resort convention center on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 27, according to the incident report.

Family members of the groom and other groomsmen suspected a wedding guest had made comments about the bride, officials said.

Security footage captured the wedding guest being grabbed by the neck and pushed against a bar nearby by another man before being pushed off camera, the report said. Shortly after, the group returned to the camera’s range as the groom raised his fist and appeared to hit the partygoer in the face, authorities said.

Multiple people nearby dispersed the group, officials said.

One witness told deputies that the other people involved were the best man, a groomsman and a family member of the best man.

When deputies arrived on site, they found the groom attempting to fight someone else while people tried to hold him back, the report said.

Officers arrested the groom who they said seemed “highly intoxicated” and smelled like alcohol, according to the incident report.

The groom was arraigned at the Huron Municipal Court on Tuesday, Aug. 30, and faces charges of assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, the sheriff’s office said.

Sandusky is about 60 miles west of Cleveland.

