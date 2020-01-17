Groom accused of sexually assaulting teenage waitress at wedding spared jail

A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at his own wedding reception pleaded guilty to misdemeanours after more serious charges against the New Jersey groom were dropped, keeping him out of prison.

In a Pennsylvania court on Thursday, 32-year-old newlywed Matthew Aimers received six years of probation as part of a plea agreement on misdemeanour charges of simple assault, indecent exposure and disorderly conduct during his November 2018 reception. Charges of indecent assault, imprisonment of a minor and harassment were dropped.

Aimers was accused of telling a teenaged server to "go outside and make out" with him in the middle of his wedding reception at a Pennsylvania country club in 2018. She pushed him away, but he followed her into a women's bathroom then pulled her into a stall where he allegedly groped her and exposed himself, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.

An affidavit says he also tried to offer her $100.

He was arrested later that night after Northampton Township police responded to reports of a fight at the venue.





Mr Aimers allegedly punched another employee who had tried to stop him from taking an alcoholic beverage outside a building.

When police arrived, Aimers was reportedly "pushing and punching people", according to the affidavit.

Aimers tried to board a shuttle bus while ignoring officers' commands to stop, according to police. One officer had his Taser drawn while ordering Aimers to leave the bus.

Assistant District Attorney Megan Hunsicker told The Philadelphia Inquirer "the victim in this case was highly traumatized" by Aimers' assault. "This conviction will, I hope, provide her with a resolution that allows her life to move on."

Louis Busico, Aimers' attorney, said that when it was determined that a judgment would not lead to Aimers' incarceration or produce any felony convictions, "we believed it was in the best interest to resolve this case ... so his life can go on."

