Groom attends celebration of life for bride killed in wedding night crash in SC

A groom has spoken for the first time after his bride was killed and he was seriously hurt in a crash on their wedding night.

WCIV in Charleston reports Aric Hutchinson was on a motorized cart with his bride, Samantha Miller Hutchinson, in Folly Beach on April 28. The pair was leaving their wedding reception when they were hit by a driver who investigators believe was under the influence.

Friends and family held a celebration of life for Miller, who is from Charlotte. Aric was also there on his first visit to the beach since the crash. He is in a wheelchair as he recovers from multiple broken bones and a traumatic brain injury.

“I’m feeling pretty good. My body’s getting back to where I can manage, I guess,” Aric said. “It’s just as good as I can feel with the situation.”

Two other people in the golf cart were also hurt.

Hutchinson said the people in the Folly Beach area have donated food during his recovery.

Police said Jamie Komoroski was driving the car that hit the motorized cart. She is charged with three counts of felony DUI and one count of reckless homicide. Investigators said Komoroski was driving 65 miles per hour when she hit them.

According to a toxicology report, Komorski had a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.

