Groom-to-be offers up bridesmaid instead of money to pay for wedding musician

Michael Hollan
·2 min read

It turns out, people that provide services for weddings want to actually get paid for their work.

A common problem for people working in the wedding industry is people trying to get services for free. Weddings are expensive and many couples would love not to have to pay for a photographer. While it seems to be common for people to offer exposure in return for working the wedding, one groom-to-be apparently came up with a new tactic.

A wedding musician recently shared a story to Reddit’s forums about a man trying to hire him for an upcoming wedding. Posting under the name Megabollockchops, the musician shared screenshots of the text conversation.

The groom-to-be begins by explaining that times are tough because of the pandemic and then asks if the performer will do the wedding "as a favor." The groom-to-be then makes an unexpected offer.

"If ya fancy coming to perform (the song at the wedding," the groom-to-be said, "I’ll tale care of ya, bit of grub and a couple of beers and I’ll put in a good word with the bridesmaids…"

The musician responded, "That’s a very kind offer but sadly the pandemic has also affected me and I also need to make money. Hope your day is amazing."

Amazingly, the conversation didn’t end there.

The groom-to-be responded, "I’m sorry but I can’t really take no for an answer. I reckon she’ll divorce me if I don’t get you."

Apparently, however, the singer could still give no for an answer and likely won’t be performing at this wedding.

Not surprisingly, commenters couldn’t believe the arrogance of the groom-to-be.

"I dig it when people use the phrase ‘can't take no for an answer,’ in a situation where it's really not up to them," wrote one user.

Another user added, "If you can't take ‘no’ for an answer, then it looks like you're just gonna have to pay the ‘yes’ price, then, aren't you?"

"I wonder what the bride-to-be would think of her fiance trying to pimp her friends out to pay for a musician," read another comment.

