Groom returns home after bride killed in crash leaving wedding reception

A groom has returned home after his bride was killed and he was seriously hurt in a crash on their wedding night, WSOC reports.

WCIV in Charleston reports Aric Hutchinson was on a motorized cart with his bride, Samantha Miller Hutchinson, in Folly Beach on April 28. The pair was leaving their wedding reception when they were hit by a driver who investigators believe was under the influence.

Police said the bride, who was also from Charlotte, died at the scene. The three others on board all had critical injuries, including her husband, Aric.

Aric’s mother started a GoFundMe to help with burial and medical costs, WCIV reports. It’s raised nearly $700,000 as of Tuesday. The Millers also started a GoFundMe which has reaised nearly $50,000.

On Monday, Aric’s mother, Annette Hutchinson, provided an update on his condition.

“From the accident, Aric received multiple injuries including two broken legs, one which had to be surgically repaired. Broken bones in his face which also had to be surgically repaired. Broken vertebrae’s in his back, brain bleeds, and numerous cuts with stitches,” she wrote. “He is physically recovering at home while trying to come to terms with the loss of his beautiful wife. Now he is doing the unimaginable of planning Sam’s funeral along with her family.”

Police said Jamie Komoroski was driving the car that hit the motorized cart. She is charged with three counts of felony DUI and one count of reckless homicide. Investigators said Komoroski was driving 65 miles per hour when she hit them.

Annette Hutchinson concluded the update by thanking first responders, friends, family, and community members for their support.

“We wish to thank everyone who has given us hope through thoughtful words of encouragement and generous donations,” she said.