Groom sentenced to 2-4 years for attempted sexual assault of bridesmaid, out on bail

A Monroe County man was sentenced Tuesday to two to four years prison time for attempted sexual assault of a bridesmaid during a rafting trip prior to his 2019 wedding.

Daniel J. Carney, 31, was sentenced for four charges, including one count of felony criminal attempt of sexual assault, one count of felony aggravated indecent assault without consent, one count of simple assault, and one count of indecent assault without consent, by Judge Stephen M. Higgins of the Monroe County Court of Common Pleas.

Higgins issued individual sentences for each charge, including 24 to 48 months, 21to 42 months, one to 12 months and three to 12 months, though Carney will serve the terms concurrently.

Carney will also be subject to three years probation, registration under Megan's Law, and a requirement to pay the victim restitution for therapy costs.

"Certainly a higher-end sentence would have been appropriate under these circumstances. This was towards the lower end of the range that the court was looking at," Assistant District Attorney Christy Schlottman said after the proceedings.

Under the direction of Higgins, Carney was permitted to be let out on bail, granted that he intended to file appeals to the sentencing, which Carney's lawyer, Jim Swetz, confirmed would happen.

"We're certainly disappointed in the sentence that was handed down, but we remain proud of the victim for coming forward and staying with us throughout the process," Schlottman said.

The trial: Groom found guilty on charges of assaulting bridesmaid during wedding weekend in Poconos

Higgins noted that deciding the sentence was a complex matter of weighing the lifelong impact upon the victim along with the fact that Carney had no criminal history.

While Carney opted not to offer a verbal statement in court, the judge did cite nearly 100 letters defending his character as an element that weighed into the decision.

The victim, who was present for the proceedings, offered a statement describing her life after the attempted sexual assault, highlighting the difficulties she has faced over the past two-and-a-half years while attempting to rebuild her life, which she stated will be "a lifelong process to heal from this trauma."

Story continues

When asked as to whether or not the judge considered the "chain reaction" of events that have affected the victim's life as part of his decision, Schlottman said that she believed he did, and that she was "hopeful that he did consider that when imposing the sentence."

Schlottman also highlighted what she described as a victim-blaming tone exhibited by both Carney and his wife during the trial, in addition to a lack of remorse on Carney's part, as matters for the judge to consider for sentencing.

Schlottman noted that the decision to allow Carney out on bail "was a disappointment."

"I think that today was the day for the sentence to be commenced, but the judge had a different opinion," Schlottman said, adding that her office will continue to handle the appeal process and litigate it on appeal to the Superior Court.

More:Police: Groom charged in Shawnee bridesmaid assault

The charges against Carney stem from Aug. 30, 2019, when the victim, a bridesmaid, was in town for a wedding.

On that day, the wedding party took a rafting trip on the Delaware River, ending at the Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort. During the trip, the victim became heavily intoxicated, causing her to experience difficulty in remembering events according to a report from the Monroe County District Attorney.

A video from the Shawnee Inn showed Carney leading the victim down a hallway toward the entrance of the men's locker room, and then pulling her through the doorway. Inside a shower stall in the locker room, Carney sexually assaulted her by attempting to have sexual intercourse with her and by digitally penetrating her without her consent.

On Sept. 1, the morning of the wedding, Carney sent a text message to the victim apologizing, acknowledging his conduct and requesting that she take a Plan B contraceptive pill.

Later that day, the victim went to the hospital for a medical evaluation of the sexual assault, where numerous bruises across her body were documented.

Pennsylvania State Police were called to the hospital, with Detective Justin Leri of PSP-Troop N leading the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Monroe PA groom who sexually assaulted bridesmaid sentenced