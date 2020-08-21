Groom shot by own wedding guest just hours after getting married, Texas cops say

A man was flown to a Houston hospital Thursday night after getting shot on his wedding night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. John Shannon said the groom was in critical condition following the northwest Houston shooting. He is expected to survive, KTRK reported.

The groom was found at a home across the street from where he was shot in the chest, the Houston Chronicle reported. Witnesses were not cooperating with officers, Shannon said.

A person invited to the wedding party got into an altercation with the groom, leading to the shooting, KPRC reported. The suspect then fled the scene, according to KPRC.

Three people inside the home have been detained but not arrested, KHOU reported.

Photos posted by Shannon show a home where the shooting took place marked with caution tape.

The sheriff’s office has not released any information on the suspect or if he is among the people who have been detained.