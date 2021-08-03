Groom still wearing tux shoots two people during argument over infidelity, police say

Minyvonne Burke
·1 min read

A Louisiana groom was arrested on his wedding night after he shot two people during an argument about infidelity, police and local media said.

The shooting happened over the weekend while the groom, Devin Jose Jones, and his new wife were stuck in traffic on the Bonnet Carre Spillway in LaPlace, about 30 miles from New Orleans, according to NBC affiliate WDSU.

St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre told the news station that Jones accused his wife and a male friend who was in the car with them of having an affair. Jones chased the man out of the car and began firing shots at him, the sheriff said. The man was struck in the leg by a bullet.

Another bullet went through the rear window of a car and struck a person in the hand, the sheriff told the station. Both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

During the shooting, the bride got out of the car and ran to paramedics who were on the scene for an unrelated car crash. The sheriff said the woman told the paramedics she was scared of her husband and was allowed to wait inside the ambulance.

Jones started beating on the ambulance doors but was arrested by deputies, the station reported.

The sheriff's office did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday. An online arrest report shows that Jones, 30, was arrested Sunday on charges of aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons, aggravated battery and second-degree attempted murder.

Jones was still in his tuxedo when he was taken into custody, according to WDSU. It's not clear if he has obtained an attorney.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'White supremacy, racism': Remembering the El Paso massacre that targeted Latinos

    On the two-year anniversary of the El Paso Walmart shooting, the deadliest attack against U.S. Latinos in modern history, several events marked the day.

  • Op-Ed: How AI's growing influence can make humans less moral

    As artificial intelligence becomes more sophisticated, people are more likely to follow a machine's advice, even if it goes against their own judgment.

  • Naked man with gun arrested after hours-long standoff, SC sheriff says

    The 21-year-old is accused of breaking into a neighbor’s home and attacking the resident, the sheriff’s office said.

  • Rainy-day fun awaits your kids with this easy-to-fly mini-drone, on sale for $28 at Amazon

    It comes with three batteries so flight time doesn't get cut short.

  • U.S. demand for household debt rose in Q2, New York Fed report shows

    U.S. consumers' demand for new debt grew in the second quarter and credit card use rebounded, reversing the trend of declining card use seen earlier in the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report released on Tuesday by the New York Federal Reserve. Total household debt increased by $313 billion in the second quarter to $14.96 trillion, the New York Fed said in its quarterly report on household debt and credit. Mortgage debt continued to be the biggest driver of that growth, rising by $282 billion to $10.44 trillion by the end of June.

  • Woman shoots boyfriend to death after domestic assault, deputies say

    The man was shot in an north Houston apartment after he'd assaulted his girlfriend, deputies said. That's when she pulled out a gun and fired.

  • Factbox: Countries weigh 'mix and match' COVID-19 vaccines

    A growing number of countries are looking at switching to different COVID-19 vaccines for second doses or booster shots after supply delays and safety concerns that have slowed their vaccination campaigns. The World Health Organization said on July 12 the practice was a "dangerous trend" since there was little data available about the health impact, while Europe's drug regulator on July 14 made no definitive recommendations on switching doses. * Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Aug. 1 that a booster shot of AstraZeneca's vaccine would be offered to people who had previously received two doses of either Sinopharm or Sinovac, while a Sinovac booster shot should be given to Cambodians fully inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • Debate: Can anyone knock Harvick or Hamlin out of the NASCAR Playoffs?

    Chad Knaus returns on this week's episode of Backseat Drivers to debate if anyone can knock Kevin Harvick or Denny Hamlin out of the NASCAR Playoffs.

  • Mask mandates by states: As COVID cases spike, see what the rules are where you live

    As COVID cases surge across the U.S., more states are tightening guidelines. Here is where each state stands on mask requirements.

  • Trio of American Shot Putters Advance to Finals

    Three Americans were competing in the qualifiers and all three Americans advanced to the finals in mens shot put on Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Drone captures sharks in fish feeding frenzy near Long Island

    Schools of fish gathered off Southampton, New York as sharks preyed on them.

  • Police officers become candidates as policing debate rages

    In his first campaign ad as a Republican candidate for Nevada governor, Joe Lombardo picks up a badge, a gun and a tactical vest that says “police” while a 911 call plays in the background. Detroit Police Chief James Craig, another Republican who has formed an exploratory committee to run for Michigan governor, has a similar message. More than a year after Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis by a white police officer prompted debate over police reform and whether to slash law enforcement funding, the two are among a half-dozen police chiefs and high-ranking law enforcement officers moved to run for higher office to defend the need for public safety.

  • SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Piedmont Lithium Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

    Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2021) - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Piedmont Lithium Inc. ("Piedmont" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PLL) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.Investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 16, 2018 and July 19, 2021, ..

  • Trump-Era GDP Growth Was Worst Since Great Depression, Analysis Shows

    Ex-President Donald Trump was fixated on GDP during his time in office. Maybe he shouldn't have been.

  • Hand Habits Preview New Album With Tender Dancefloor Tune ‘Aquamarine’

    Fun House will follow Meg Duffy's 2019 effort, Placeholder

  • Fourth officer who responded to US Capitol attack dies by suicide

    Kyle DeFreytag, who was deployed to protect Capitol after police cleared building of rioters, died earlier in July Police hold back a mob of Trump supporters outside the US Capitol’s Rotunda on 6 January. Almost 600 people have been criminally charged for their part in the events. Photograph: Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images A fourth police officer who defended the US Capitol during the 6 January insurrection by extremist supporters of Donald Trump is now confirmed to have taken his own life. W

  • Evander Kane denies 'estranged' wife's claims that he bet on his own NHL games

    Sharks forward Evander Kane is refuting his wife Anna's allegations that he is addicted to gambling and has bet on — and thrown — his own hockey games.

  • Boeing's Starliner ready for crucial do-over launch to orbit

    Boeing Co's CST-100 Starliner capsule is poised to blast off on Tuesday from Florida's Cape Canaveral bound for the International Space Station in a crucial do-over test flight following a near-catastrophic failure during its 2019 debut. It also marks a key trial for the U.S. aerospace giant after back-to-back crises - a pandemic that crushed demand for new planes and a safety scandal caused by two fatal 737 MAX crashes - that have damaged Boeing's finances and engineering reputation. If all goes according to plan, the Starliner capsule loaded with supplies will blast off atop an Atlas V rocket flown by the United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Boeing and Lockheed Martin Corp, at 1:20 p.m. EDT (1720 GMT) from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

  • Tokyo Olympics Day 11 Review: Andre De Grasse sets scorching pace in men's 200m

    Andre De Grasse raced into the men's 200m final with a Canadian-record time, and everything else you missed from Day 11 in Tokyo.

  • Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Are Trying to Put Him on Trial. Will a Judge Let Them?

    Glynn County Detention Center via APThe trial of three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery is slated to begin in October. But if a Georgia Superior Court judge grants a series of requests made by attorneys for the defense, it will be Arbery who goes on trial.Lawyers for Gregory and Travis McMichael—the father and son, respectively, who chased down Arbery in their pickup truck before fatally shooting him three times at close range—filed a motion late last year requesting that Judge Timoth