Groom still wearing tux shoots two people during argument over infidelity, police say

A Louisiana groom was arrested on his wedding night after he shot two people during an argument about infidelity, police and local media said.

The shooting happened over the weekend while the groom, Devin Jose Jones, and his new wife were stuck in traffic on the Bonnet Carre Spillway in LaPlace, about 30 miles from New Orleans, according to NBC affiliate WDSU.

St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre told the news station that Jones accused his wife and a male friend who was in the car with them of having an affair. Jones chased the man out of the car and began firing shots at him, the sheriff said. The man was struck in the leg by a bullet.

Another bullet went through the rear window of a car and struck a person in the hand, the sheriff told the station. Both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

During the shooting, the bride got out of the car and ran to paramedics who were on the scene for an unrelated car crash. The sheriff said the woman told the paramedics she was scared of her husband and was allowed to wait inside the ambulance.

Jones started beating on the ambulance doors but was arrested by deputies, the station reported.

The sheriff's office did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday. An online arrest report shows that Jones, 30, was arrested Sunday on charges of aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons, aggravated battery and second-degree attempted murder.

Jones was still in his tuxedo when he was taken into custody, according to WDSU. It's not clear if he has obtained an attorney.