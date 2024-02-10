Grooming the amphitheater: Workers use a sunny day to lay turf at Millersburg park
Workers from Totally Outdoors took advantage of the nice weather this week to tackle a project at Deer Run Park in Millersburg.
Totally Outdoors installed artificial turf along the tiers at the Timothy Baker Amphitheater that opened last summer at Deer Run Park.
The village of Millersburg approved the expenditure of nearly $31,000 to have the turf installed.
The amphitheater was developed as part of an Eagle Scout project by Brenna Barbey.
This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Sunny day allows workers to lay turf at Millersburg amphitheater