Groping allegations against Cuomo referred to Albany Police

Ivana Saric
·1 min read
A lawyer for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday that she reported a groping allegation to local law enforcement after the woman involved declined to press charges, AP reports.

The state of play: This is the sixth sexual harassment allegation against the governor. News of the referral to the Albany Police Department comes hours after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joined 59 state lawmakers in calling for Cuomo's resignation.

Details: Cuomo's acting counsel Beth Garvey said in a statement to the police that she advised the woman who made the allegations to contact the police, per state policy.

  • “In this case the person is represented by counsel and when counsel confirmed the client did not want to make a report, the state notified the police department and gave them the attorney’s information,” Garvey said.

What to watch: Cuomo, who denies the inappropriate behavior but publicly apologized for making anyone feel uncomfortable, has said he has no plans to resign. He has urged the public to consider the outcome of a pending investigation of his conduct by state Attorney General Letitia James.

