Groq adapts Meta's chatbot for its own chips in race against Nvidia

1
Jane Lanhee Lee and Stephen Nellis
·2 min read

By Jane Lanhee Lee and Stephen Nellis

OAKLAND, California (Reuters) - Groq, a Silicon Valley chip startup founded by a former Alphabet Inc engineer, said on Thursday it has adapted technology similar to the underpinnings of the wildly popular ChatGPT to run on its chips.

Groq modified LLaMA, a large language model released last month by Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc that can be used to power bots to generate human-like text.

The move is significant because Meta's researchers originally developed LLaMA using chips from Nvidia Corp, which has a market share of nearly 90% for AI computing according to some estimates. Showing that a cutting-edge model can be moved to Groq's chips easily could help the startup prove that its products are a viable alternative to Nvidia.

Groq has been trying to chip away at Nvidia's market share, along with startups such as SambaNova and Cerebras and big companies like Advanced Micro Devices Inc and Intel Corp.

Efforts to find alternative chips to Nvidia's have gained extra steam with the popularity of ChatGPT which has focused attention on Nvidia's dominant role in AI. The public battle to dominate the AI technology space kicked off late last year with the launch of Microsoft Corp-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT and prompted tech heavyweights from Alphabet to China's Baidu Inc to trumpet their own offerings.

Meta made its code available to researchers for noncommercial use. Groq used Meta's model but stripped out the code that was included in order to make the model run on an Nvidia chip, Groq CEO Jonathan Ross told Reuters.

Groq then ran that model through Groq Compiler which automatically adds specific code for it to run on its own computing system. A compiler turns code into ones and zeros so a chip can read them.

Ross said the company's goal is to make it easy to move models from Nvidia's chips to its own. He said using the Groq system can also eliminate engineering effort each time changes are made to the LlaMA or other models to get it to work on the chips.

Meta Platforms declined to comment. The company has been working on making it easier for developers to use non-Nvidia chips and in October launched a set of free software tools for AI applications that enable switching back and forth between Nvidia and AMD chips.

(Reporting by Jane Lanhee Lee in Oakland, California, and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Cemex Taps Global Markets for Perpetual Green Hybrid Offering

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexican cement maker Cemex SAB de CV returned to global markets after a nearly two-year hiatus to sell $1 billion of green securities. Most Read from BloombergCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%Biden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsWarner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again to Add More PolishRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Markets HubThe perpet

  • Peru Holds Key Rate as Protests Fade, Inflation Unexpectedly Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru left borrowing costs unchanged for a second straight month as the inflation outlook brightens, economic growth cools, and violent anti-government protests wind down.Most Read from BloombergCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%Biden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsWarner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again to Add More PolishRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in

  • [video]Venmo vs. PayPal: What's the Difference?

    As the parent company of Venmo, PayPal has long been the leader in digital payments. However, there are key differences between the two—knowing them could save you money.

  • Oracle Falls After Failing to Meet Optimistic Cloud Expectations

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. reported quarterly sales in line with analysts’ estimates after its cloud business failed to meet expectations for higher growth. The shares declined in extended trading.Most Read from BloombergCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%Biden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsWarner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again to Add More PolishRookie Traders Are Earnin

  • A man stranded in the snow without cell service attached his phone to a drone and flew it until he got reception and could send a message for help. It worked.

    The man's ingenuity with the drone and phone saved himself and another person who had also been stranded for multiple days in Oregon's Cascade range.

  • Forget the AI Hype: Nvidia's Road to $1 Trillion Is This

    In this video, I will talk about Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) road to a $1 trillion market opportunity. Forget about the ChatGPT hype for a moment and let's focus on Nvidia cloud gaming, Omniverse, automotive, and the rest of the business.

  • The Best TVs to Buy In 2023

    Let’s be honest: TVs have gotten so good that even the small and cheap ones look pretty great. But the decision of what TV to buy is more complicated than ever. There’s OLED screens and QLED and LED, smart TVs and not so smart, 8K and 4K, and a laundry list of inscrutable features like HDR and VRR. Where to start?

  • Taiwan suspects Chinese ships cut islands’ internet cables

    In the past month, bed and breakfast owner Chen Yu-lin had to tell his guests he couldn't provide them with the internet. Others living on Matsu, one of Taiwan’s outlying islands closer to neighboring China, had to struggle with paying electricity bills, making a doctor's appointment or receiving a package. For connecting to the outside world, Matsu's 14,000 residents rely on two submarine internet cables leading to Taiwan's main island.

  • It Seems Intel's 10x Goals Will Never Happen

    In this video, I will talk about Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), more specifically the recent delays and cancellations of some of its GPU products. Rialto Bridge GPU has been canceled, and the Falcon Shores GPU architecture has been postponed until 2025.

  • Coinbase Announces ‘Wallet as a Service,’ Hints at ‘Household Name’ Partners

    Coinbase continues to court developers with new tools to embed digital wallets in any app.

  • Hong Kong start-up Pantheon Lab is building digital human avatars for clients in the city amid generative AI boom

    Pantheon Lab, a Hong Kong-based artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, is betting that AI-generated digital human avatars could prove useful in a range of traditional industries in the city and beyond, as public interest in advanced AI services such as ChatGPT continues to ramp up. The company, founded in 2019, has been developing AI technologies that allow them to generate realistic digital human avatars, which it hopes will be used widely by businesses as virtual brand ambassadors or customer

  • Why This Crypto Is Different From All the Others

    This cryptocurrency sets itself apart from the crypto crowd with unique features, a rare mission, and even a data validation system all its own. And it's on fire sale today.

  • Humane, a secretive AI startup founded by ex-Apple employees, raises another $100M

    A startup founded by ex-Apple design and engineering team Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno, Humane, today raised another $100 million to build what it calls an "integrated device and cloud services platform" for AI. To date, Humane has raised $230 million from existing and previous investors, including Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff. "This Series C round presented an opportunity to raise money through equity, and to bring on board great VCs and strategic partners who would like to participate in equity as the company grows," Chaudhri told TechCrunch in an email interview.

  • Robots are performing Hindu rituals -- some devotees fear they'll replace worshippers

    A robotic arm (below on right) is used to worship by maneuvering a candle in front of the Hindu god Ganesha. Monarch InnovationIt isn’t just artists and teachers who are losing sleep over advances in automation and artificial intelligence. Robots are being brought into Hinduism’s holiest rituals – and not all worshippers are happy about it. In 2017, a technology firm in India introduced a robotic arm to perform “aarti,” a ritual in which a devotee offers an oil lamp to the deity to symbolize the

  • Sexual Deepfakes of Emma Watson Run Rampant in Facebook and Instagram Ads

    As the role of artificial intelligence appears to continue growing in our daily lives, it’s taking people’s likeness along with it. This week, hundreds of deepfaked videos featuring faces that looked exactly like Emma Watson and Scarlett Johansson ran across Facebook and Instagram as part of an apparent advertising campaign for an AI deepfake app called FaceMega.

  • U.S. Army looking for local artists to design new logo for soon-to-be named Fort Eisenhower

    The new name is part of a broader effort by the military to confront racial injustice after Congress ordered a comprehensive plan to rename the military posts and hundreds of other federal assets named after Confederate leaders.

  • Microsoft makes it easier to integrate quantum and classical computing

    Microsoft estimates that a quantum computer that will be able to help solve some of the world's most pressing questions will require at least a million stable qubits. It'll take massive classical compute power -- which is really only available in the cloud -- to control a machine like this and handle the error correction algorithms needed to keep it stable. Indeed, Microsoft estimates that to achieve the necessary fault tolerance, a quantum computer will need to be integrated with a peta-scale compute platform that can manage between 10 to 100 terabits per second of data moving between the quantum and classical machine.

  • Never lose your AirPods again! Here are three AirPod tricks you need to know now.

    Here are three tips for AirPods that just might make your life a little easier.

  • BMW unveils new iDrive infotainment system with smartphone-like design

    BMW unveiled the next evolution of its iDrive infotainment system with redesigned graphics, a simpler layout, and a customizable home screen.

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Wednesday — save up to 45%

    A bestselling Mr. Coffee cappuccino machine for nearly 40% off, a massively popular 39-inch smart TV for $150 and more.