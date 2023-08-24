Grosse Pointe superintendent retiring
Grosse Pointe Superintendent Jon Dean is leaving his role. He will remain superintendent until the end of the month.
Everything you need to know about the GOP debate moderator.
The White Sox walked off the Mariners in extras without putting a ball in play.
The Oscar-winning actress is forking over a pretty penny nearly a decade after the couple broke up. Legal experts explain what happened and why it's so uncommon.
'So long, messy hoses': Lounge more and fuss less with this handy helper.
Christine claims Kevin won't turn over financial records because they're "confidential." She calls it "a smokescreen." A $400M fortune could be at stake.
Sweeney missed the 2020 season with myocarditis, a heart condition that surfaced after a COVID-19 infection.
People are using the "Ashley look at me" TikTok sound to show off transformations from using a funny filter to what they actually look like.
A 1988 Chevrolet Spectrum, rebadged twin to the Isuzu Gemini and I-Mark, found in a Denver wrecking yard.
'Ahsoka' is a solid Star Wars show, but it leans too much on 'Rebels' to make you care.
Where does Britney Spears stand with her family? Here's the truth about those rumors she wants to reconcile with her ill father.
Content moderators suing Meta and its former content review partner in Africa, Sama, for alleged unlawful dismissal, have agreed to settle the case out of court. The 184 moderators have agreed to mediation five months after they filed the suit, a turn of events that is likely to end one of the most prolific cases that Meta has faced on the continent. This comes after Kenya’s employment and labor relations court asked the parties, during the last directions hearing, to consider settling the matter out of court.
These retail and restaurant stocks face consumer headwinds once student loan repayments kick off.
Sales of newly built homes increased 4.4% to a seasonally adjusted rate of 714,000 units last month from the revised June rate of 684,000.
Chandrayaan-3, the latest iteration of India's ambitious mission to the moon, has successfully landed on the lunar surface — making history after its predecessor failed in 2019. The landing, which took place at the targeted time of 5:34 am PT (6:04 pm IST) on Wednesday over a month after the spacecraft's launch, has made India the fourth nation globally to make a soft landing on the moon, after the former Soviet Union, the U.S. and China, and the first country to land on the lunar south pole, which remains an unexplored area that is anticipated to aid in the understanding of the moon's atmosphere and pave the way for future space exploration programs. Earlier this month, Russia attempted to take the achievement from India by launching Luna-25, which was due to make a soft landing on the south pole before India's Chandrayaan-3.
The Internet of Things (IoT) is in hacker crosshairs. Last year, more than 110 million IoT malware attacks took place — an 87% increase from the previous 12 months. In this precarious landscape, both individual consumers and enterprises embracing IoT have made cybersecurity a top priority.
Meta is considerably expanding Messenger's encryption feature, rolling it out to "millions more people's chats" starting today.
While some say recession worries should be abating, the creator of the inverted-yield curve believes a recession is still coming.
Twitch's previously announced Discovery Feed is now out in the wild as a live test following the feature's announcement back in July. The new feed will surface short clips from streams in a TikTok-like area within the Twitch app, giving offline creators a way to connect with new viewers without staying live for hours on end. The company says it will use the test period to train its algorithm and collect user feedback before a full release of Discovery Feed this fall.
The White Sox are 49-76 this season.
Is Trout's return too late for the Angels to make a postseason push?