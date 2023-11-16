'Grotesque, sadistic' puppy abuser Nathan Thompson jailed

A "sadistic" dog owner who committed "grotesque" acts of abuse on a puppy has been jailed.

Nathan Thompson attacked collie Daisy at his home in Cleator Moor nearly every day, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

The 29-year-old, of Melbreak Avenue, was caught after neighbours found the burnt remains of the dog and alerted police.

He was sentenced to 27 months in prison and banned from owning or keeping animals for life.

Recorder Julian Shaw said Thompson had used "significant force" to kill the pet, in an act of "cruelty and sadistic" behaviour.

"You must have known, day after day after day what you were doing was grotesque", he said.

Warning: This story contains descriptions of cruelty some readers may find distressing.

The court heard Thompson had brought Daisy home last year, but neighbours started to hear signs of abuse towards the end of summer.

Prosecutor Andrew Evans said there were "thuds and crashes followed by the distressing noises of the animal crying in pain, this went on for night after night".

He said on one occasion the dog was seen tied up while being hosed down. Thompson had also been seeing dragging her and pushing her head down into the grass.

Neighbours reported there would be a "bang and a yelp" on "most days", increasing until her death on 5 September, Mr Evans said.

Thompson then tried to incinerate her body in a metal garden bin, meaning a post-mortem examination could not find the exact cause of death.

Thompson admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal but denied being responsible for the dog's death, claiming she escaped and was run over.

Defending Anthony Parkinson said Thompson maintained his version of events, which had previously been dismissed by a judge.

Jailing the puppy abuser, the judge said: "What greater harm could there be to that animal than you killed it?"

