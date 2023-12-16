Groton City police arrest NL man for having a stolen gun, illegal ammo and drugs in his car

Dec. 15—GROTON — City police arrested a New London man Friday morning after they say he was driving under the influence while having an illegal handgun and large-capacity magazine in his car.

Eric Cherry, 40, of 124 Ashcraft Road, was charged with 15 counts of criminal possession of a firearm or ammunition, illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine, possession of a firearm under the influence of alcohol, possession of a dangerous weapon in a motor vehicle, possession of hallucinogens or narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sale, driving under the influence, drinking while driving, traveling unreasonably fast, failure to maintain the proper lane and failure to obey a traffic signal. He was arraigned in New London Superior Court on Friday.

According to police, at approximately 1:09 a.m., officers stopped a Toyota Camry on the Interstate 95 ramp on Bridge Street after they say the driver had committed several motor vehicle violations.

Police said the driver, who they identified as Cherry had bloodshot eyes, and the odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from the car. A partially consumed bottle of alcohol also was in the car and he failed field sobriety tests, according to police.

Police said they searched Cherry and found a plastic bag containing five multi-colored pressed pills. A Sig Sauer 9mm pistol with a 15-round magazine (large-capacity magazine) loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition was found in the car. A computer records check revealed the gun had been stolen in 2019. A chemical test found the pills contained MDMA, commonly known as Ecstasy.

Cherry has five previous convictions for offenses such as driving under the influence and possession with intent to sell narcotics and has served five prison terms.