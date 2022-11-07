Groton City police make arrests in connection to replica firearms

Nov. 6—GROTON — City police have made a number of juvenile arrests in response to calls involving BB guns, police said in a news release on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, police said they responded to a call at 1:20 p.m. for a male pointing a gun at people in Branford Manor. Officers and detectives found several juveniles at the scene, one of whom was holding what appeared to be a firearm. He quickly dropped the object in question and yelled "It's a BB gun."

Officers were advised of another BB gun at the scene, and only then were they able to determine that they were in fact replica firearms. A short investigation revealed that the teenagers were playing with the BB guns with each other, and several arrests were made as a result.

The next day, Nov. 3, police responded to a call at 1:34 p.m. of a teenager threatening another teenager with a possible BB gun. Police located and seized the BB gun once they arrived on scene and made several arrests.

The department emphasizes that these situations could have tragic outcomes given the similarities between the replica firearms and actual guns. Officers have minimal time to determine the threat in a situation and the appropriate response, especially when firearms are involved. The department reminds parents to be aware of how their children playing with replica firearms can alert the public and issue a police response.

