Groton City police investigating shooting, no injuries

Mar. 18—GROTON — The City of Groton Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred shortly before noon Thursday, Chief Michael Spellman said.

He said while no injuries were reported and it appears nobody was struck by gunfire, multiple rounds were fired at the victim on Benham Road near the Avery Apartments.

"This agency has seized evidence and is aggressively pursuing leads in the case," Spellman said in an email.

The police department said in a Facebook post that officers responded about 11:59 a.m. to a report of shots fired, and that one man fired multiple rounds at the victim. The alleged shooter fled in a vehicle before police arrived.

Police said Thursday afternoon that they will release additional information shortly, and encouraged any member of the public with information to call police at (860) 445-2451.

