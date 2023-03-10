Groton man allegedly ran stolen car into Norwich police cruiser

Mar. 9—NORWICH — A Groton man faces numerous charges after city police say he rammed a stolen car into a cruiser, fled and was tracked with assistance from a Groton Town Police K-9 team.

Gianni W. Centeno, 36, of 39A Broad St., was charged at 2:29 a.m. Thursday with larceny of a motor vehicle, third-degree larceny-motor vehicle theft, first-degree criminal mischief, interfering with police, first-degree reckless endangerment, failure to submit to fingerprints, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving and disobeying an officer's signal.

He was held on a $100,000 bond and was arraigned in Norwich Superior Court Thursday.

Police said Officer Anthony Marceau noticed a suspicious car in the parking lot of a closed business on West Main Street and upon checking the registration learned the car had been stolen. Marceau approached the car and was speaking with the driver, Centeno, when police said Centeno put the car in reverse and intentionally collided with the police cruiser. No officers were in the cruiser, and there were no injuries.

Police said Centeno then fled on West Main Street toward downtown Norwich. Police did not chase the car but located it on School Street. Police said Centeno had fled on foot. A Groton Town Police K-9 unit tracked him to a spot in a wooded area nearby. He was taken into custody without further incident, police said.