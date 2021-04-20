Groton man found with 200 bags of Fentanyl and $4,000 in his car

Apr. 19—GROTON — A local man who city police say had 200 bags of fentanyl in the car he was driving was charged early Sunday morning with operating a drug factory and possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

Tavarion Brewer, 21, of 48 Mather Ave., was arrested behind the Motel 6 on Bridge Street about 1:26 a.m. Monday, according to police.

Police said officers noticed a suspicious vehicle parked by a dumpster behind the motel for about an hour early Monday morning and approached the driver, who they identified as Brewer.

Police searched the vehicle, which was registered to someone else, and found 200 bags of fentanyl, $4,000 in cash and drug paraphernalia, according to arrest records.

Brewer was also charged with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brewer has several cases pending in New London Superior Court. He had been most recently charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in the Town of Groton in January, court records show.

In November 2020 he was charged with breach of peace in East Lyme, a month after he was charged with possession of a controlled substance in New London. He was charged with driving with a suspended license in both of those cases, according to court records.

In September 2019 he was charged with disorderly conduct and interfering with an emergency call in the City of Groton. He also faces larceny charges out of Waterford, the Town of Groton and the City of Groton stemming from incidents in 2020, court records show.

Brewer is scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on May 10 for his most recent arrest. He was being held on a $50,000 cash surety bond, police said.