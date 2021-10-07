Groton Town Police charge man with sexually assaulting young girl

Oct. 6—A 65-year-old Groton man was charged Sept. 28 with sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Wayne Atkins of 1290 North Road, Lot 20, was charged with first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child for incidents on or about August or September 2021.

The partially redacted warrant, filed by Detective Richard Savino, alleges that Atkins touched the victim inappropriately.

On Sept. 14, police were called to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for a report of sexual assault. They spoke to a woman who explained that she was giving the victim a shower that evening when the victim told her she was hurt. The woman said the victim visits Atkins on a regular basis and frequently spends the night at his house.

On Sept. 15, the woman told Savino the victim last visited Atkins a couple weeks ago. Savino spoke to another person, who said Atkins was addicted to drugs, but that he never thought Atkins would hurt the victim, according to the affidavit.

During a forensic interview of the child on Sept. 16, the child disclosed there had been several incidents, and the last was a couple of weeks ago, according to the affidavit. She said she felt sad that she couldn't see Atkins anymore and felt sad that she didn't keep their secret.

Savino and Detective Matthew Hammerstrom went to Atkins' home the next day, Sept. 17, according to the affidavit. Atkins answered the door, and police told him the visit was about the victim. He asked, "'Is she OK?'" He then agreed to come to the Groton Town Police Department for an interview the same day.

Atkins said he wouldn't hurt the victim and that she is an honest person.

"When asked if anything they've done could be misconstrued, he replied 'getting her out of the tub, fooling around on the bed,'" the affidavit reads. "He described her laying on his bed naked after the bath while they played a game where he catches her foot with a towel."

Police then told Atkins what the alleged victim had said.

On Sept. 18 police went to Atkins' home after a report of a despondent male. Atkins' daughter, who was there, told police that he had attempted suicide by taking three Seroquel pills and drinking a pint of vodka. She showed police a possible suicide note. Atkins was taken to L+M for an evaluation.

On Sept. 22, Savino took a signed statement from the complainant, who elaborated on what she'd told police in the hospital on Sept. 15. Savino submitted the warrant on Sept. 23 and it was approved by a judge on Sept. 28.

Atkins is being held in lieu of $300,000. He is scheduled to be arraigned in New London Superior Court on Friday.

