Groton Town Police conduct manhunt after domestic violence incident

Oct. 15—Groton Town Police said they searched the area near a motel in Groton Thursday night for a man who fled after he was involved in a domestic violence incident.

Officers went to the Super 8 Motel on Route 12 about 7 p.m. for a report of a domestic incident, but when they arrived, they said the man involved was nowhere to be found. Police could not immediately provide details of the incident or whether anyone was injured.

Officers searched the motel, the surrounding area and the nearby woods for the man, whose identify police did not release Friday. The manhunt continued for over an hour, police said.

The search was suspended Thursday night and the department said they will likely issue a warrant for the man's arrest soon.

