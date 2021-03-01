Groton Town Police issue shelter-in-place order for North Road neighborhood

Sten Spinella, The Day, New London, Conn.

Mar. 1—GROTON — Town Police have issued a shelter-in-place order to neigbors due to an incident in the area of a mobile home park at 1290 North Road, also known as Route 117.

Police said they put out the order early Sunday night as a precautionary measure. The park is located north of Route 184.

Police said they were "facilitating resources to get out there and help out." Police did not immediately provide details about the nature of the incident.

