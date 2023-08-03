Grotonmansentenced to more than year in prison in cocaine trafficking case, feds say

Aug. 2—In April of 2021, the U.S. attorney's office said in a news release, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service's Narcotics and Bulk Cash Trafficking Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration began investigating a cocaine trafficking operation headed by Carlos Antonio Crespo-Febus, a New London man.

The office said the investigation revealed that Crespo-Febus was coordinating the shipment of parcels, typically containing 2 kilograms of cocaine, from U.S. post offices in Puerto Rico to various "drop addresses" in New London County.

"Collazo, who served as the primary 'runner' for Crespo-Febus, picked up parcels from the drop addresses and delivered them to Crespo-Febus at Crespo-Febus's New London residence," the U.S. attorney's office said.

The U.S. attorney's office said investigators intercepted and seized approximately 16 kilograms of cocaine that were mailed from Puerto Rico to Connecticut, and identified dozens of other suspicious parcels that likely contained kilogram quantities of cocaine.

Crespo-Febus and Collazo were arrested on Sept. 20, 2021.

On Nov. 10, 2022, Collazo pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

The U.S. attorney's office said Collazo, who is released on a $100,000 bond, is required to report to prison on Oct. 4. Collazo must serve the first three months of his supervised release in home detention, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Crespo-Febus pleaded guilty on Oct. 21, 2022, and is detained while awaiting sentencing.