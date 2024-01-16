Grotto Pizza 'Parade of Trees' raises more than $58,000 for charities

Jan. 15—HARVEYS LAKE — The 2023 Grotto Pizza "Parade of Trees" raised $58,468 in charitable donations for local and regional organizations.

This amount includes a $25,000 donation by the Joseph and Erma Paglianite Charitable Foundation shared by all qualifying participants.

The event sees local businesses decorate Christmas trees in support of charities.

These trees were on display inside the main dining room at Grotto Pizza Harveys Lake during the holiday season. Visitors vote for their favorite trees through monetary donations. The trees that receive the most votes (monetary donations) also split a prize pool.

This year, the first-place winner was Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists in support of Peggy's Pathway.

Reilly Finishing Technologies took second place with their tree supporting Valley with a Heart.

Third place went to the Rotary Club of Dallas supporting Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center.

When the event kicked off in November, Armand Mascioli, co-owner of Grotto Pizza, said that from humble beginnings nearly 30 years ago, the Parade of Trees has grown into an event that marks the start of the holiday season in northeast Pennsylvania.

"The sponsors do a tremendous job decorating their trees," Mascioli said. "The amount of creativity on display is incredible. Just as important, the Parade of Trees presents a diverse collection of charities, ranging from some of the best-known organizations to some very specialized, lesser-known charities that are in need of support."

This year marked the 28th annual Grotto Pizza Parade of Trees at Harveys Lake.

Since its inception, the Parade of Trees has raised more than $500,000 for local charities, thanks to the continued participation of area businesses, the support of the general public, and the generosity of the Joseph and Erma Paglianite Charitable Foundation.

The event started on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at, with a decorating party in the restaurant's main dining room. Representatives from dozens of businesses and charities were on hand to decorate their trees.

The Parade of Trees were on display in the Harveys Lake Grotto Pizza's main dining room through New Year's Eve.

2023 Grotto Pizza Parade of Trees Sponsor and Charity List

Victims Resource Center (VRC)

Moto Graphics, Inc.

Cori's Place

Rotary Club of Dallas

Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center

Dan Yarros Agency

Heroes Hearthstone

Yanik Chiropractor & Fitness

Ava's Toy Box

Reilly Finishing Technologies

Valley with a Heart Benefits

Mt. Zion Material Handling

Brighter Journeys

Orlando Foods, Inc.

Alzheimers Association

Pampered Chef Independent Consultant: Joan Horwatt

The Welsh Cultural Endeavor of NEPA

Fidelity Bank

Back Mountain Food Pantry

Salon NouVeau

Women with Children

Harveys Lake Antique & Classic Boat Society

American Cancer Society

Lewith & Freeman Real Estate

Habitat for Humanity

Hillman Security & Fire Technologies

United Way

Wren Kitchens

Angel Medication

Sprau & Clements Dentistry

Verve Vertu Art Studio

Sorber Well Drilling

Patriots Cove

Hi Lites Motor Club

Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Bel Air Pools

Janet Weiss Children's Hospital

WBS Penguins Booster Club

Make-A-Wish

GFWC-West Side Womens Club

Cherry Hill Group

Little Eric's Foundation

The Fino Family

Blue Chip Farm Animal Rescue

Smith's Country Store

Carrie Martin Memorial Scholarship Fund

Alloy Wheels Repair Specialists

Peggy's Pathway

Sordoni Construction

Fork Over Love

BlackTop Jeep Club

PA Lyme Resource Network

Rogers' Nursery

Hospice of the Sacred Hart

Grotto Pizza

American Diabetes Association

