Grotto Pizza 'Parade of Trees' raises more than $58,000 for charities
Jan. 15—HARVEYS LAKE — The 2023 Grotto Pizza "Parade of Trees" raised $58,468 in charitable donations for local and regional organizations.
This amount includes a $25,000 donation by the Joseph and Erma Paglianite Charitable Foundation shared by all qualifying participants.
The event sees local businesses decorate Christmas trees in support of charities.
These trees were on display inside the main dining room at Grotto Pizza Harveys Lake during the holiday season. Visitors vote for their favorite trees through monetary donations. The trees that receive the most votes (monetary donations) also split a prize pool.
This year, the first-place winner was Alloy Wheel Repair Specialists in support of Peggy's Pathway.
Reilly Finishing Technologies took second place with their tree supporting Valley with a Heart.
Third place went to the Rotary Club of Dallas supporting Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center.
When the event kicked off in November, Armand Mascioli, co-owner of Grotto Pizza, said that from humble beginnings nearly 30 years ago, the Parade of Trees has grown into an event that marks the start of the holiday season in northeast Pennsylvania.
"The sponsors do a tremendous job decorating their trees," Mascioli said. "The amount of creativity on display is incredible. Just as important, the Parade of Trees presents a diverse collection of charities, ranging from some of the best-known organizations to some very specialized, lesser-known charities that are in need of support."
This year marked the 28th annual Grotto Pizza Parade of Trees at Harveys Lake.
Since its inception, the Parade of Trees has raised more than $500,000 for local charities, thanks to the continued participation of area businesses, the support of the general public, and the generosity of the Joseph and Erma Paglianite Charitable Foundation.
The event started on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at, with a decorating party in the restaurant's main dining room. Representatives from dozens of businesses and charities were on hand to decorate their trees.
The Parade of Trees were on display in the Harveys Lake Grotto Pizza's main dining room through New Year's Eve.
2023 Grotto Pizza Parade of Trees Sponsor and Charity List
Victims Resource Center (VRC)
Moto Graphics, Inc.
Cori's Place
Rotary Club of Dallas
Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center
Dan Yarros Agency
Heroes Hearthstone
Yanik Chiropractor & Fitness
Ava's Toy Box
Reilly Finishing Technologies
Valley with a Heart Benefits
Mt. Zion Material Handling
Brighter Journeys
Orlando Foods, Inc.
Alzheimers Association
Pampered Chef Independent Consultant: Joan Horwatt
The Welsh Cultural Endeavor of NEPA
Fidelity Bank
Back Mountain Food Pantry
Salon NouVeau
Women with Children
Harveys Lake Antique & Classic Boat Society
American Cancer Society
Lewith & Freeman Real Estate
Habitat for Humanity
Hillman Security & Fire Technologies
United Way
Wren Kitchens
Angel Medication
Sprau & Clements Dentistry
Verve Vertu Art Studio
Sorber Well Drilling
Patriots Cove
Hi Lites Motor Club
Sleep in Heavenly Peace
Bel Air Pools
Janet Weiss Children's Hospital
WBS Penguins Booster Club
Make-A-Wish
GFWC-West Side Womens Club
Cherry Hill Group
Little Eric's Foundation
The Fino Family
Blue Chip Farm Animal Rescue
Smith's Country Store
Carrie Martin Memorial Scholarship Fund
Alloy Wheels Repair Specialists
Peggy's Pathway
Sordoni Construction
Fork Over Love
BlackTop Jeep Club
PA Lyme Resource Network
Rogers' Nursery
Hospice of the Sacred Hart
Grotto Pizza
American Diabetes Association
