Grottoes man charged with murder

HARRISONBURG — A Grottoes man has been charged with murder in Harrisonburg after authorities found a body in March.

On Tuesday, the Harrisonburg Police Department announced that Tristen M. Moore, 27, is charged with first-degree murder, according to a press release.

On March 30, authorities received a 911 call concerning a body found in the 100 block of North High Street in Harrisonburg. Initially thought to be a suicide, police determined a homicide had taken place.

The victim, 42-year-old John C. Carter, who resided at the residence, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Northern Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death a homicide the following day.

The Harrisonburg Police Department's Major Crimes Unit conducted an extensive investigation and was able to identify Moore as a suspect in the homicide, the press release said.

The case was brought before the Harrisonburg/Rockingham Grand Jury on Monday.

Moore, who is also charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a murder, is being held at the Rockingham/Harrisonburg Regional Jail.

