Ground beef sold at Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons recalled for possible E. coli contamination

More than 28,000 pounds of ground beef, including packages sold at some Walmart stores, are being recalled for possible E. coli contamination.

Interstate Meat Dist. Inc., of Clackamas, Oregon, is recalling products produced on Dec. 20 because they may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7, according to a recall notice posted on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service website Thursday.

The products were sold at select Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons and WinCo Foods stores under store brand labels.

According to the recall notice, the products were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

However, the affected products appear to be sold in more than the seven states identified by the recall notice.

Walmart posted a 13-page list of the store locations that sold the recalled meat on its website Friday, which includes stores in the seven states as well as locations in Alaska, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho and Montana.

Kroger said on its website that the recall affects one and three-pound packages of ground beef 93% sold at Fred Meyer stores.

Albertsons Companies said in a notice on its website that affected "Signature Farms Ground Beef 93% Lean/7% Fat" products were sold in Albertsons and Safeway stores in Oregon and Washington.

E. coli can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps three to four days after exposure – and potentially kidney failure in children under 5 years old and in older adults, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

The USDA classified the announcement as a "Class I" recall, which it defines as a "health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

Ground beef recall 2022

Consumers who have purchased the affected "products are urged not to consume them," the recall notice said, adding the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. For more information, call Interstate Meat Dist., Inc. at 503-656-6168.

Walmart ground beef recall

The following products sold at Walmart were included in the recall notice:

1-pound All Natural Ground Beef 90% lean, 10% fat. Use or freeze by Jan. 11, 2022

1-pound All Natural Ground Beef 93% lean, 7% fat. Use or freeze by Jan. 11, 2022

3-pound All Natural Ground Beef 93% lean, 7% fat. Use or freeze by Jan. 11, 2022

Find the list of Walmart stores that sold the ground beef here.

Kroger ground beef recall

The products were sold at Fred Meyer stores. Kroger says to return them to the store for a full refund:

1-pound Kroger Ground Beef 93% lean, 7% fat: UPC 11110-97977; Use or freeze by Jan. 11, 2022

3-pound Kroger Ground Beef 93% lean, 7% fat: UPC 11110-97975; Use or freeze by Jan. 11, 2022

Albertsons beef recall

Albertsons Companies said refunds are available where purchased and that customers can also call the grocer at 1-877-723-3929. The following products are part of the recall:

1-pound Signature Farms Ground Beef 93% lean, 7% fat: UPC 21130 16349. Use or freeze by Jan. 11, 2022

3-pound Signature Farms Ground Beef 93% lean, 7% fat: UPC 21130 16348. Use or freeze by Jan. 11, 2022

Safeway ground beef recall

The following products are part of the recall:

1-pound Signature Farms Ground Beef 93% lean, 7% fat: UPC 21130 16349. Use or freeze by Jan. 11, 2022

3-pound Signature Farms Ground Beef 93% lean, 7% fat: UPC 21130 16348. Use or freeze by Jan. 11, 2022

WinCo Foods ground beef recall

The following products were included in the recall notice:

1-pound package of WinCo fresh ground beef sirloin, 90% lean, 10% fat. Use or freeze by Jan. 11, 2022

1-pound package of WinCo fresh ground beef 93% lean, 7% fat. Use or freeze by Jan. 11, 2022

3-pound package of WinCo fresh ground beef 93% lean, 7% fat. Use or freeze by Jan. 11, 2022

