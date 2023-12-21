Ground broken for Betty's new barn

Dec. 20—LIMA — Bittersweet at Betty's Farm has officially broken ground for their new barn. The ceremony took place on Wednesday, at its location at 4640 Ft. Amanda Road. According to a recent press release, the organization serves and teaches people with autism. The organization originally was founded in 1983 in Whitehouse, Ohio. Bittersweet then expanded to Lima in 2006.

The release also states the barn will make room for vocational training, community events and educational activities.

"At Bittersweet at Betty's Farm, our mission is to create opportunities that positively impact the lives of individuals with autism," said Julie Champa, development director at Bittersweet at Betty's Farm. "Betty's barn has been made possible by the generous support of many donors and we are so grateful for their partnership to support our mission."

K&M contracting will build the barn with hopes of completion in 5 weeks. The newest barn will contain some rescue animals.

"What makes these guys special is they have very giving hearts," Program Director Jerry Hunt said. "They volunteer in Lima at 10 different places — that is what the program is built on, helping and serving others. They gain job experience and learn to work as a team."

Hunt also said the vision was birthed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I will never forget," Hunt said. "It brought to light that we needed a building for animals — then I got a call from someone saying, 'Hey Jerry, I am looking for a place where we can donate; do you have any ideas?' and I said yes. That is where it all began."

In the warmer seasons, participants also grow fresh food to donate to the local food pantry, Our Daily Bread. During the ceremonial prayer, John Klingler said the farm was established to fill the gap for those needing to be "understood and loved."

"This groundbreaking today will provide new opportunities that will broaden the minds of those who come to the facility," Klingler said.

