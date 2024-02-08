Ground Forces Commander arrives on Bakhmut front

Photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has visited military units holding the defensive line on the Bakhmut front.

Source: Ground Forces

Quote: "The enemy is trying to break through our defences in the area of Chasiv Yar and is resorting to localised actions by small assault groups under the cover of drones and artillery. They are widely using kamikaze drones and electronic warfare.

The situation is tense, requiring constant monitoring of the situation and prompt decision-making on the ground."

Details: Syrskyi was reportedly briefed by brigade commanders about the current situation. He assessed the effectiveness of Ukrainian firepower and considered new ways to improve it.

He also discussed with the commanders of units the likely tactics of the Russians and options for further development of the fighting.

After that, they jointly planned scenarios to repel the Russian occupiers and prevent them from advancing.

As a result of the work on the Bakhmut front, Syrskyi made a number of decisions – "in particular, to concentrate the main efforts in crucial areas and to use firepower manoeuvres."

