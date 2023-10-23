Ground Forces Commander endorses strengthening manoeuvrable defence on Kupiansk front

As Oleksandr Syrskyi , the commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, visited fellow soldiers at the Kupiansk front, certain decisions were made to strengthen manoeuvrable defence.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency with reference to Volodymyr Fitio, head of the Public Relations Service of the Ground Forces Command

Quote: "Just the day before yesterday, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi visited the positions of the Ukrainian military on the Kupiansk front. We know that on this front, the enemy is trying to attack our positions, but they are not succeeding. But the commander of the Eastern Group of Forces, directly with the brigade commanders and units on this front, discussed the current situation; certain orders were given, and a decision was made to strengthen our manoeuvrable defence.

Details: The Ground Forces explained that Ukrainian soldiers on this front are not only defending themselves but are also trying to improve their positions and push the Russians away from the contact line whenever possible.

In total, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 20 attacks on the Lyman-Kupiansk front last day, particularly near Synkivka, Ivanivka, Serebrianka Forest, and Spirne. "The enemy carried out 13 airstrikes there the other day. This is 10 airstrikes more than the day before yesterday," Fitio noted.

