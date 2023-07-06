Hilarious video shows man try to rob Atlanta nail salon... but no one seems to care

Some people have to learn the hard way that they just aren’t cut out for a life of crime. While no one should go around robbing businesses, some wannabe criminals really should have just stayed home.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta are searching for a man who did his best to rob an Atlanta nail salon, but couldn’t quite get the job done.

Video of the incident shows a man with his hand in a bag walking into Nail1st on Piedmont Road on Monday afternoon.

The man shouts “Get on the ground!” and “Give me your money!” to a group of women who appear to be employees of the business.

No one moves.

When the workers ignore him, he walks over to a man working behind a counter. Instead of handing over any money, the employee answers the phone that was ringing and walks away.

Eventually, one of the women stands up, puts up her hands and slowly walks outside.

The others still don’t move or acknowledge the would-be robber.

Once he realizes he’s not walking out with cash or a free pedicure, he stands in the middle of the store and looks around before giving up and walking out.

Crime Stoppers says he sped away in a silver car.

Anyone who recognizes him should call investigators at 404-577-8477 and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

