On the Ground at the Portland Protests: A Secular Silent Night

The first sign that something was up came from my Lyft driver, Shawn. At O’Hare, I had seen little to confirm the stereotype beyond a guy doing yoga at the gate. On the flight, I saw mostly young families and middle-aged to older folks. And, even when we descended into Portland, I could see no billowing plumes of smoke, destroyed cop cars, or shattered storefronts, just the city’s picturesque setting in the Pacific Northwest, soaking up the sunlight on an ordinary Thursday.

But Shawn, a black gentleman originally from Southern California, made it clear that all is not well in the City of Roses. “Those people will protest about anything,” he said, shaking his head, as we got to talking on the drive from the airport. “Just give them a subject and they’ll protest.” Shawn is not happy with the status quo. He is, he told me, no closer to getting a job in the Oregon government now than he was when he moved here with that hope several years ago (he suspects that the state is pre-filling the jobs and then advertising them after the fact so that it can tick the right boxes), and he remains upset that until 2002 the state of Oregon had the terms “negroes,” “mulattoes,” and “whites” in its constitution. And yet, while he sees evidence of “systematic racism,” he is no fan of the protesters either. A father himself, Shawn is particularly frustrated with the parents who have brought their children to the protests and then complained when their kids got a whiff of tear gas. “What did y’all think was going to happen?” he asks. In addition, he condemned those who have unknowingly torched the cars of black Lyft drivers who are off to protest elsewhere.

All told, he wished the Portland Police Department would start cracking down on the protests and on homelessness — both of which he regards as impediments to civil society. A few years ago, he told me, he had saved up enough money to purchase a food truck, from which he was planning to sell burgers and hot dogs at first — “everyone eats hamburgers and hot dogs” — and then branch out into gumbo and jambalaya. Unfortunately, soon after he bought it, a homeless man broke into his truck and ransacked it. When Shawn accosted the culprit, the man said, “I’m homeless,” as if this were an excuse. The truck had to be sold off as the interior had been stripped and it wasn’t worth it to build it back out.

Shawn was fascinating to talk to, but I was about to get my own sense of the situation on the ground. The moment we arrived in downtown Portland I saw where all of the state’s lumber is being put to use. A majority of the businesses along 4th, 5th, and 6th Avenues between SW Madison and Washington St. — ironic — had covered their windows with plywood, with some even covering their front doors. So complete was the wooden shielding that many businesses had affixed a “Yes, We’re Open” sign on their exterior, lest the property look to outsiders as if it had been foreclosed. Despite this, the streets were busy with regular people going about their regular lives. I wondered: Was this the new normal?

Black Lives Matter protesters gather in Lownsdale Square, Portland, Ore., July 30, 2020. More

From my hotel window high above Pioneer Courthouse Square, which has served as one of the main gathering places for the protesters, I could see couples strolling through the square, a handicapped woman in her motorized wheelchair soaking up the sun, and coffees being sold by street vendors. At 2:30 p.m., at least, there was no garbage strewn around, and a pleasing absence of vehicles on fire — but, as Clare, the front-desk clerk, had warned me, this would likely change dramatically at around 10 or 11 p.m. It was Thursday, July 30, the day by which the governor of Oregon and the mayor of Portland had wanted federal officers to leave the city. Shawn had figured there’d be a demonstration as a result. Clare, on the other hand, told me she was hoping for the first quiet night in two months.