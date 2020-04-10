Ground Zero: 10 on-the-ground photos in the fight against coronavirus in New York

Medics intubate a patient with COVID-19 symptoms at his home in Yonkers, N.Y. The man, 92, was barely breathing when they arrived, and they performed a rapid sequence intubation (RSI) on him before transporting him to St. John's Riverside Hospital. (John Moore / Getty Images)

As the world grapples with the coronavirus and measures to contain it, New York has emerged as ground zero in the United States.

The state has more than 7,800 deaths related to COVID-19, more than double the fatalities in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack.

During the first week of April, Getty Images photojournalist John Moore documented emergency medical workers on the ground in Westchester County, N.Y.

What he captured was a frightening glimpse into the real dangers that first responders are facing fighting this pandemic.

EMT Carlos Cabrera loads a gravely-ill patient with COVID-19 symptoms into an ambulance on April 6 in Yonkers, N.Y. Empress paramedics and EMTs treat and transport patients to hospitals throughout Westchester County and parts of New York City, epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. (John Moore / Getty Images) More

Paramedics from Empress EMS transport a suspected COVID-19 patient from a home on April 7 in Mount Vernon, N.Y. (John Moore / Getty Images) More

Paramedic Patricia Rodriguez fills out reports on a laptop after her 12-hour shift on April 6 in Yonkers, N.Y. (John Moore / Getty Images) More

An EMT wearing personal protective equipment prepares to unload COVID-19 transfer patients at the Montefiore Medical Center Wakefield Campus on April 6 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (John Moore/Getty Images) More

COVID-19 patients arrive at the Wakefield Campus of the Montefiore Medical Center on April 6 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (John Moore / Getty Images) More

An Empress EMS employee decontaminates an ambulance April 6 in Yonkers, N.Y. (John Moore / Getty Images) More

Hospital stretchers await COVID-19 patients arriving at the Montefiore Medical Center Moses Campus on April 7 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (John Moore / Getty Images) More