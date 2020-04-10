Ground Zero: 10 on-the-ground photos in the fight against coronavirus in New York

As the world grapples with the coronavirus and measures to contain it, New York has emerged as ground zero in the United States.
The state has more than 7,800 deaths related to COVID-19, more than double the fatalities in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack.
During the first week of April, Getty Images photojournalist John Moore documented emergency medical workers on the ground in Westchester County, N.Y.
What he captured was a frightening glimpse into the real dangers that first responders are facing fighting this pandemic.