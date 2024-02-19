'Groundbreaking'! New Beginnings offers a fresh start and 'tiny' housing in Groveland

Jeremy Elliott, New Beginnings' community outreach manager, and Executive Director Steve Smith imitate the nonprofit's logo during a December 2023 visit to the organization's thrift store and offices.

In an earlier chapter of his life, Jeremy Elliott hobnobbed with the civic elite, working in marketing, sales and nonprofit theater management; that is, until he became clinically depressed and couldn't hold down a job.

Robbed at a bus station, he wound up sleeping under an I-4 overpass, a situation that marked his low point. Soon after that, he set out on foot from Orlando to Clermont to attend an outreach event hosted by New Beginnings of Central Florida.

At 40, Elliott now works for the Clermont-based nonprofit as its community outreach manager. He is also working toward his bachelor’s degree in business management at University of Central Florida and Lake Sumter State College.

"I have a long history with New Beginnings," Elliott said. "Over the past six years, I've worked (with) them as a client in the diversion program, as a volunteer and event emcee, thrift store merchandise, and mentor a consultant. I am thrilled to to support their mission to help create opportunities to empower people to live responsible lives.”

New Beginnings staff, local officials and friends celebrate the nonprofit's Groveland Groundbreaking Ceremony.

New Beginnings offers affordable housing apartments at its Woodwinds complex near its Clermont offices and has recently began construction on transitional and affordable home ownership for families. The organization operates a busy thrift store on its premises, and its Helping Hands back-to-work program shepherds clients toward obtaining housing and training to secure a livable wage job that eventually allows them to become self-sufficient.

In response to a growing demand for assistance, New Beginnings has employed more case managers trained in counseling, career guidance, computer technology and other fields to help people in their program achieve financial stability.

"There's a lot of people who still don't think we have a crisis," said Steve Smith, Elliott's boss and executive director for New Beginnings of Central Florida.

Smith and his wife, Linda, founded the nonprofit in 2007, and since then, the one-time tiny, faith-based organization of seven employees has expanded to provide services both onsite and offsite, along with affordable housing and life skills to people who need a fresh start.

"Back then everybody was losing jobs," Smith said of New Beginnings' initial years, which coincided with the housing crash spurred on by a surge in home sales to people who couldn't afford their subprime mortgage payments. "Today people can get a job but just not for livable wages. They're struggling to make ends meet. They can't pay their bills, between their housing costs, their food costs, their transportation costs."

Debunking perceptions of the homeless and employed

Too many people equate homelessness with laziness, Smith said. "People can't afford to pay $3,000 for rent whether the work for law enforcement, school teachers — they can't afford these houses anymore," Smith said, exasperated. "I just don't understand what's gonna take to wake people up and realize that we need more workforce housing."

Smith has been working on increasing housing opportunities for families to be able to "pause and relax," where parents can "go to class every day to rebuild their life." Funding is always a challenge. A state fund allocated to affordable housing came up short for Lake County, from around $14 million to just under $2 million.

In the U.S. last year, 53% of adults living in shelters and 40% of people sleeping outdoors were actually employed during the same year they experienced homelessness, reports the Urban Institute.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that though more jobs are available, there have been more gaps in unemployment and involuntary part-time employment as well as earnings not at all on pace with rising costs.

"Affordable housing forms the bedrock of a vibrant community, fostering resilience and belonging," said Groveland City Council member Barbara Gaines at the Groveland groundbreaking. "Each brick in this project symbolizes our shared commitment to uplifting our neighbors and building a more inclusive society," she said.

Local governments need to revise outdated zoning codes, allow for more types of housing structures, reduce zoning, permit and, impact fees to provide a path that allows more affordable housing to be developed.

In a statement to its stakeholders, Smith cited a study by the Florida Housing Coalition. "Lake County has sufficient housing for moderate- and higher-income households," he said.

In Lake County, there are around 16,440 households with income below 50% of the average medium income, yet only 3,947 rental housing units are affordable in this tier while all are full with long waiting lists. The report concludes that Lake County needs another 12,000-plus affordable housing units to serve the working class, disabled and seniors.

A fresh start in Groveland

Last week, New Beginnings provided a new means for a fresh start with one of its biggest milestones yet. The Smiths, New Beginnings' staff and Groveland city officials gathered for a historic groundbreaking celebration of the city's inaugural affordable workforce single-family home development.

Spectrum News calls the community at 347 N. Main Ave. a "tiny village" and the first of its kind in Lake County.

To make it happen, New Beginnings partnered with the city to create a Community Land Trust that restricts home ownership to working class people living in Groveland. "The trust assures that the homes will remain affordable." the press release said.

Meanwhile, back in Groveland, Smith offered "heartfelt appreciation" for the city's leadership and "unwavering support in championing progressive initiatives."

The new Groveland residential complex will comprise three cottage-style workforce homes, three bedrooms, one bath and shared amenities that will be priced below $200,000, making homeownership dreams attainable for the city’s working-class people. Completion is expected by summer.

"For years, Groveland has endeavored to tackle the challenge of affordable housing amidst rapid expansion," said Mayor Evelyn Wilson. "Our commitment remains steadfast in ensuring that every resident has access to stable housing, laying the groundwork for a thriving future.”

Linda Smith also expressed gratitude: "Today marks a historic milestone as we embark on our inaugural workforce housing project in Groveland. Our vision of establishing a local land trust is finally coming to fruition, thanks to the partnership with Groveland.”

New Beginnings of Central Florida invites donors, sponsors, and volunteers to join their mission of empowering individuals towards self-sufficiency. For more information, call 352-404-6946 or visit their thrift store at 415 Citrus Tower Blvd., Clermont. Or, visit nbcfl.org and follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/NewBeginningsofCentralFlorida.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: 'A fresh start': New Beginnings gives people a leg up when needed most