Groundbreaking ceremonies for new Mullens school set

Jan. 12—Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Mullens Elementary and Middle School have been scheduled for April 12.

The exact time for the ceremonies will be set later, Deirdre Cline, schools superintendent, told county Board of Education members during their meeting Friday.

Cline said the date will allow time for the sale of the facilities bonds, which will partially fund the construction.

She said money from the West Virginia School Building Authority grant is also now available for spending on the project.

In December, Wyoming County Schools was awarded nearly $16 million in "Needs" funding from the SBA for the construction of the new school.

"Needs" projects are major capital improvement projects funded through the SBA's general construction fund.

The $15.7 million SBA Needs Grant will be combined with $8.8 million from the $20.1 million facilities bond sale approved by county voters in November 2022.

The facilities bond sale will also fund improvements and renovations at schools across the county, including a $6 million multi-purpose facility at the Career and Technical Center which will be used for various functions such as the county's annual science, reading and social studies fairs.

If everything goes as planned, students are expected to attend classes in the new Mullens school in the fall of 2026.

Additionally, Cline discussed a plan to live-stream the board's meetings, beginning Feb. 26.

She said several county boards of education are already live-streaming meetings and she expects the state Legislature to pass legislation requiring it in the near future.

Cline said some additional equipment will be required in order to make it a "top shelf" undertaking, but she doesn't expect the purchase to be expensive.

Following an hour-long executive session, board members tabled selection of a new schools superintendent until a future meeting.

Cline will retire June 30 after eight years in the position.

The next board meeting is scheduled Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. at Westside High School.