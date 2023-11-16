Groundbreaking ceremony set for McElroy Park field renovations project

Nov. 15—A groundbreaking ceremony for the McElroy Park field renovations project will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at McElroy Park in Jamestown.

"We are so pleased to break ground on this exciting addition to our community," said Amy Walters, executive director of the Jamestown Parks and Recreation District. "Families will make wonderful memories at these new fields throughout the summer months. We are thankful for the partnerships between JAYBAL, the Gould Family, Outlaw Fastpitch Softball, Blue Jays, and UJ (University of Jamestown) that are all helping in making this renovation happen."

This project is broken down into three phases. While funding has been secured to begin construction and move forward with the first phase of this project, work is still being done to raise the remaining funds for the second and third phases of the renovation, Walters said.

The first phase of the renovation consists of Gould Field — a Babe Ruth field, a Cal Ripken field and a concessions and restrooms building with a paved patio area.