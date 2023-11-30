For some at groundbreaking of Gateway rail tunnel, there was a feeling of déjà vu

For several of the dignitaries gathered at the concrete desert off Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen on Thursday to announce the start of construction on the New Jersey side of the Gateway rail tunnel entrance, there was a feeling of déjà vu.

Some had been here before — when the same project launched in 2009.

Back then, there was a $13.6 million contract to move the utilities, demolish a McDonald's on the future track path, and build an overpass so Tonnelle Avenue vehicle traffic could flow over the new rail tunnel entrance.

But when Gov. Chris Christie cancelled the rail tunnel project in 2010 — known then as ARC — the Tonnelle overpass portion of the project had been underway for 13 months and was nearly a third of the way done. The newly constructed overpass and support beams were visible, along with piles of materials stacked and ready for installment.

After Christie's decision, the contractor was told to add the utilities back, demolish some of the overpass structure and fill in the space where the construction took place.

Some 14-year-old aging concrete support beams remain stacked in rows on the site, just feet from where shovels of dirt were tossed Thursday to mark the newest version of the Tonnelle Avenue overpass project.

Now, Edison-based Conti Civil, LLC will do it all over again, this time for $28.6 million.

New York-based Naik Consulting Group will be paid $12.5 million to oversee the construction of the new overpass and utility relocation to kick off what is now called the Gateway program. Some $25 million of those costs will be covered with a federal grant.

$16.1 billion Gateway tunnel project

This — and the $649 million concrete casing construction that began earlier this year on the Manhattan side of the tunnel — are the starting pieces to the $16.1 billion Gateway tunnels project that will build a new two-track tube and rehabilitate the existing, 113-year-old tunnel.

A $2.3 billion plan already underway to replace the aging and cantankerous Portal Bridge over the Hackensack River between Kearny and Secaucus with a new Portal North Bridge is also part of the first phase of Gateway.

The Gateway Project also will replace the outdated Portal Bridge, built in 1910, which crosses the Hackensack River to Secaucus.

Portal Bridge, a swing span, carries 450 Amtrak and NJ TRANSIT trains per day. They are often delayed at the Portal Bridge because the aging components sometimes malfunction while opening and closing, causing a cascade of delays.

The improvements will make rail service more reliable for hundreds of thousands of daily NJ Transit and Amtrak riders traveling between New Jersey and Manhattan.

While the Tonnelle Avenue project is virtually a redo, much has changed in 14 years.

Polly Trottenberg, deputy secretary at the U.S. Department of Transportation, was working at U.S. DOT in 2010 as the assistant secretary for transportation policy and vividly remembers the day the project was cancelled. But what sticks out to her now is what happened afterward.

"After that, I remember very much Amtrak coming back and saying, 'We have a fresh vision and one thing we’re going to do this go-around is we’re going to have everyone at the table,'" Trottenberg said.

NJ Governor Phil Murphy attends the second groundbreaking for the Gateway Hudson Tunnel Project at Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen, NJ on Thursday Nov. 30, 2023. The first groundbreaking was in 2009 with then NJ Governor Jon Corzine, which was later cancelled by NJ Governor Chris Christie.

On Thursday, that was one of the messages trumpeted by the speakers.

"It really does matter that we are all in it together to make sure we are all putting funding forward because otherwise we can’t get it done," said Kathryn Garcia, director of state operations in New York.

"But we know it’s not just about building a shiny thing," Garcia said. "We know we need to meet the needs of the next century. Commuters deserve to have plenty of space to get on and off trains safely and efficiently and the governor has a responsibility to meet those needs creatively and in the most cost-effective way."

Nearly $11 billion in federal funds

In addition to the federal grants for Tonnelle and the concrete casing project, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer announced Gateway would receive nearly $3.9 billion from the federal-state partnership grant program, on top of $6.88 billion in federal Capital Investment Grant funds that is expected to be solidified next year.

The significant federal investment lowers the costs that will be owed by New York and New Jersey.

Kris Kolluri, CEO of the Gateway Development Commission, the bistate agency is overseeing the tunnels project, remembers being at Tonnelle in 2009 to kick off that groundbreaking. He noted that in 2009 there was just $3.8 billion of federal funding for a project estimated then to cost $8.7 billion.

"This is the right moment and it’s the right project alignment and I think this time there is construction on both sides of the river and we are not stopping," Kolluri said.

But in order to feel the full effects of having four rail lines under the Hudson River, more money and projects will be needed in order to increase the capacity in New York Penn Station so more trains can come and go, plus projects to give direct access to NJ Transit rail lines that are currently forced to switch trains before reaching Midtown Manhattan.

"We’re going to bring new improvements and opportunities to New Jersey with every milestone we reach because with every step we take we’re moving closer to our larger goal, building safer, healthier and happier communities," said Gov. Phil Murphy.

