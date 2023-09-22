Groundbreaking for new Greene County jail to be held next month

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office will break ground on a new jail next month.

The groundbreaking for the new jail will take place on Oct. 27, Greene County Sheriff Scott Anger told News Center 7′s Gabriel Enright.

The jail will be named the “Greene County Gene Fischer Correctional Center” in honor of late sheriff Gene Fischer.

It will be located at the site that houses the Greene County Adult Detention Center.



