Groundbreaking held for new addition at Grady County Jail East Detention Center

Oct. 11—Members of the Grady County Criminal Justice Authority, jail staff and others ceremoniously threw some dirt on Tuesday.

A groundbreaking for the new addition at the Grady County Jail East Detention Center was held on Oct. 10.

As previously reported, the new addition will provide a sally port, new beds and new lockdown beds. The jail has been in need of lockdown beds and the sally port will provide a safer environment in terms of security and during inclement weather, Jim Gerlach, Jail Administrator said earlier this year.

In April, the Grady County Commissioners approved a $3 million incurrence of indebtedness which also continued the supplemental facilities lease between the county and the Grady County Criminal Justice Authority for the expansion of the East Detention Center.