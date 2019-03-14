This Groundbreaking Mathematician Wants You to Pursue a Career in STEM

From Marie Claire

Women are underrepresented in the STEM field, and they're more likely to experience workplace discrimination than their friends who have non-STEM jobs. Yes, this is still happening in 2019, and yes, this needs to change. For their part, L'Oréal is giving women in STEM the recognition they deserve in hopes it will empower more women to enter the field.

For more than 20 years, the beauty company has honored female scientists across the globe in fields including chemistry, physics, mathematics, and computer science during the annual L’Oréal-UNESCO International Award For Women in Science. This year, Duke University Professor Ingrid Daubechies-one of the most accomplished mathematicians of our time and the first woman to receive the National Academy of Sciences Award in Mathematics in 2000-is the North American Laureate.

Ahead of today's award ceremony in Paris, where each recipient will receive a €100,000 grant for their contributions to the field, MarieClaire.com spoke to Daubechies, 64, about her groundbreaking inventions, and why-despite the lack of representation-young women interested in STEM shouldn't be discouraged from pursuing a career in it.

Marie Claire: Prior to your current job as professor of mathematics at Duke University, you were the first tenured female professor of mathematics at Princeton. As a young girl, were you hesitant to enter the STEM field because of the limited opportunities for women?

Ingrid Daubechies: I went to public school in Belgium, where I grew up, but at the time it was gender-segregated. It wasn't a surprise that I was interested in science because there was nobody else but girls. I didn't encounter this attitude that people might be surprised that I liked math and science because I was a woman until I went to college, and by then I was really set in my ways. For anyone who was surprised, I would just see it as a reflection of themselves.

MC: You're widely known for your advancements with the wavelet theory. Can you explain what this is?

ID: A wavelet is a mathematical tool used to decompose images into different layers corresponding to their resolutions. Imagine building an image on a computer screen: First you use a tool that lays it down on a background, then you add more details and make the edges sharper-that's what wavelets do. The wavelets give you a way of describing the large features and adding a sharper resolution to them, which is why it's good for image compression. In many images of interest to us, you need to find details that are not spread all over the image and the edges need to be sharply defined. You can use it for medical images like mammograms where the details are necessary for the doctors in order to make their diagnosis.

