‘A groundbreaking step.’ Richland SC gang leaders to meet with police to prevent shootings

Richland County gang leaders, a church, a community group and law enforcement leaders are coming together to help prevent gun violence, according to those involved.

”We have a voice now,” the coalition of gang leaders said in a statement. “It’s going to take the streets to change the streets. In order to build a village, you must rebuild the community.”

Leaders of Bloods, Crips, Folk Nation, Gangster Disciples and Piru are part of the coalition, they said.

“Gang leaders are putting their guns down and encouraging others to do the same,” the coalition said.

The gang leaders are forming a new organization called Getting A New Generation Started in Peace, or G.A.N.G.S in Peace, in order to promote their anti-violence campaign.

The gangs will have a “truce” to stop shootings, which typically rise during the summer, according to the news release.

The gang leaders are set to have a public meeting with Solicitor Byron Gipson, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and Columbia Police Department Chief Skip Holbrook this Saturday.

Gipson and Lott confirmed that law enforcement leaders are in talks with the gang leaders.

“It’s something we’ve been working on for a while,” Lott said, noting he’s had conference calls with the gang leaders. “It’s peace among themselves. They’re losing their members too . . . They don’t want people to die.”

“This is a groundbreaking step,” Lott said. “It’s something that’s never been done in Columbia or Richland County before.”

Word of God Church off Broad River Road with Bishop Eric Davis is helping broker the truce between gangs and the gang leaders’ meeting with law enforcement, according to the statement. Craig Khanwell, co-founder of Vision Walkers, a community group that works for betterment of Black communities, is also part of the effort.

“The real change agents are these ambassadors,’ Davis said of the gang leaders. Unless the gang leaders are involved, “we’re going to be chasing our tails” when it comes to preventing shootings.

“We can’t do this without them,” Davis said.

Davis emphasized that the gangs aren’t responsible for all shootings or violent crime in Richland County, but said that the gang leaders recognize that they can play a major part in reducing shootings.

Richland County and Columbia have had a rise in gun violence over the last two years, with violent episodes sparking in public places and pushing shootings to the forefront of the discussions about crime in the area.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has had 17 murder cases from shootings this year. The Columbia Police Department has had four shooting murder cases. In the last 30 days, Richland County and Columbia have had at least six shootings and five students charged with bringing guns to schools.

The Richland 1 school district, which covers Columbia, has lost at least five students to shootings and other violence this school year.

This year, a shooting at Columbiana Centre mall that injured 15 people and an apartment complex shooting near the Vista that was a described as a “running gun battle” have been seen has symbols of the rising in gun violence.

Lott and Holbrook have called on community involvement to help stop the shootings over the last year. Both have said law enforcement has a part in reducing the violence but can’t do it alone.

With summer approaching and kids getting out of school, crime and shootings typically increase.

The coalition of gangs said it wants to stop a “hot, bloody summer” and the killing spree that has come with the gun violence rise.

The gang leaders said a podcast is in the works to document their efforts in hopes of encouraging other gang leaders in cities across America “to take action to end violence.”