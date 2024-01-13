This groundbreaking sunscreen was developed at MIT. It’s cutting edge for aging, rosacea

Uou may have heard of expensive ingredients like caviar or gold in skincare products, though these ingredients have not been clinically proven to work. Diamonds, on the other hand, are a new luxury-sounding ingredient that actually do impart a very notable benefit on the skin: sun protection.

Pavise is a groundbreaking mineral sunscreen that contains diamonds for this very reason. This sunscreen was developed at MIT, so it is very high-tech. It contains antioxidants and skin-lightening ingredients, so it is perfect if you have rosacea, melasma or signs of skin aging.

How diamonds boost SPF

Diamonds have special attributes that reflect light away from the skin. If you choose to use a chemical-free sunscreen such as a zinc sunscreen, some UV rays still slip through. That’s why chemicals are added to sunscreens, as they can absorb the free radicals and radiation caused when UV rays slip through mineral-based sunscreens.

Diamonds reflect the light away so that it cannot damage your skin. They also help to decrease free radicals that cause skin aging and inflammation.

Anti-inflammatory benefits

This amazing new SPF also doubles as an anti-inflammatory and anti-aging skincare product. It contains some of my favorite soothing ingredients like argan oil, bisabolol, licorice extract and niacinamide.

It is hypoallergenic and does not have any ingredients that sting or burn. I have really sensitive skin and this works well for my rosacea-prone skin.

Aging protection

This SPF protects skin from the aging effects of the sun, with ingredients such as astaxanthin, Silybum marianum (milk thistle) and pycnogenol (pine bark extract).

Skin-lightening properties

Pavise is the first melasma treatment sunscreen. Melasma causes spots on the face that are darker than your skin. IWe now have a sunscreen that contains ingredients to prevent pigment production, such as niacinamide, licorice extract and tranexamic acid. Daily sunscreen is critical to get rid of melasma, so the fact that this treats melasma and contains SPF is very unique.

Bottom line

This diamond-containing mineral sunscreen is a great way to increase sun protection while still using a chemical-free product. In fact, Pavise has become one of my personal favorite SPFs for everyday use, thanks to my patient (I wish I could say your name but you know who you are!) who brought me this sunscreen from Hawaii after competing in a kayak race!

Diamonds in skincare! What will they think of next? Tune in to my next column on high-tech skincare ingredients to see.

Dr. Leslie Baumann

