Groundbreaking Supplement Femarelle Is Expanding Their Sales Throughout the United States

Women's Health Supplement Femarelle Is Growing

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1997, Se-cure Pharmaceuticals started their signature brand, Femarelle, a highly-researched women's health supplement that would change the way customers deal with the signs of menopause. Femarelle is unique because it provides a non-hormonal way to approach menopause and pre/post-menopausal issues, utilizing botanical ingredients.

Following the construction of Femarelle's state-of-the-art factory, countless safety inspections, and rigorous testing, the creators of Femarelle had come up with a formula that provides relief without increasing risks. Their distinctive formula addressed a specific gap in the women's health category as a whole.

Professor Andrea Genazzani, President of the International Society of Gynecological Endocrinology (ISGE), President of the European Society of Gynecology and Former IMS president, has said,

"We have in our arsenal hormone and estrogen therapy, these are worthy therapies, but let us offer women a first line treatment, a treatment that has the scientific foundation that we feel comfortable to recommend, which offers the necessary efficacy by targeting the estrogen receptors, while minimizing risks. With such therapeutic options, we will be able to bring women back into our clinics, embrace them and offer them long-term treatment and thereby gaining healthier aging female population."

It was out of this niche necessity that Femarelle was born, offering hormone-free relief to women at every stage of their journey. Femarelle has three different options for women of different needs, for example, Femarelle Rejuvenate, was created for women over the age of 40 who want to ease the symptoms associated with the hormonal imbalance that sets before the menopause transition (pre-menopause), while Femarelle Recharge, is best for women around and over the age of 50 who may already be feeling the classic signs of menopause, like hot flashes and night sweats, and Femarelle Unstoppable is designed for women who have already gone through the bulk of their menopausal experience and are now focused on maintaining bone health, and vaginal health as they age.

After years of rigorous scientific testing and clinical trials, showing that Femarelle provides the same efficacy as hormone therapy without its risks, Femarelle is expanding into the United States retail market, making their products more widely available to U.S. consumers. Find Femarelle through their website, as well as online and in stores around the country as early as 2020.

