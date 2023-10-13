Groundbreaking today for new VA clinic in Aurora
Groundbreaking today for new VA clinic in Aurora
Groundbreaking today for new VA clinic in Aurora
The large NASA spacecraft is now officially en route to a metal-rich asteroid (also named Psyche) after taking off on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket earlier today. This marks the first time a NASA science mission has used SpaceX’s larger rocket for a launch. The Falcon Heavy lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at 10:19 AM EST.
Is making the minimum payment on your credit card a good idea? Here's how it could end up costing you later.
With the long introductory periods they offer today, balance transfer credit cards can play a major role in your journey to becoming debt-free. Here's how to find the best balance transfer credit card for you.
We pick six lucky movies with "13" in the title from "Apollo 13" to "District B13."
There's something for everyone.
Women who struggle with achieving orgasm may be dealing with physical or psychological issues. Here's what to know.
Who doesn't like saving half off?
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced today that Threads, Instagram's Twitter-like app, is rolling out an edit button. Unlike X (formerly Twitter), which only added an edit button last year and then locked it behind a subscription, Threads is rolling out the edit button to users at no extra charge. The edit button is available on mobile and the web, and comes around three months after the social network first launched.
Google's AI-powered search feature, SGE (Search Generative Experience), is gaining some new skills, starting today. The AI feature, which introduces a conversational mode in Search, is now going to be able to generate images using prompts directly in SGE similar to rival Bing's support of OpenAI's DALLE-E 3. In addition, SGE will now allow users to write drafts within SGE where you can customize the output to be longer or shorter or change the tone of the writing to be more serious or casual. The new features come on the heels of a series of rapid-fire updates to SGE as the pace of AI technology development quickens.
We found the best deals so you don't have to.
Get ahead of the holidays and Black Friday craze with Shark, Bissell, Hoover and Black & Decker for up to 80% off.
Investing apps help anyone access the stock market to make trades. Alpaca, a San Mateo-based startup, offers stock and crypto brokerage trading services via API that enables investing fintech companies and others to embed this functionality into their apps. Today, the startup announced it has secured $15 million in the form of a convertible note from Japanese financial firm SBI Group.
It's not too late to snag anti-aging creams and anti-hair-thinning shampoos for a steal.
Shop now before the prices go back up.
"No one person needed to become a singular voice that we were so desperate for," former 'Real World' cast member Norm Korpi tells Yahoo Entertainment.
These are the deals you can brag about. The post Here’s what you can buy for $19.99 (or less!) at Amazon’s big October Prime Day sale appeared first on In The Know.
Amazon shoppers say it looks and feels way more expensive than it is. The post If you shop one Prime Day deal today, make it this gorgeous vintage area rug that’s 73% off appeared first on In The Know.
These prices are unreal.
Anysphere, a startup building what it describes as an "AI-native" software development environment, called Cursor, today announced that it raised $8 million in seed funding led by OpenAI's Startup Fund with participation from former GitHub CEO Nat Friedman, Dropbox co-founder Arash Ferdowsi and other angel investors. The new cash, which brings Anysphere's total raised to $11 million, will be put toward hiring and supporting Anysphere's AI and machine learning research, co-founder and CEO Michael Truell said. "In the next several years, our mission is to make programming an order of magnitude faster, more fun and creative," Truell told TechCrunch in an email interview.
After stumbling several times, Amazon is now looking to others to help it build its healthcare efforts.